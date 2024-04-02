Want to make mango pickle? Indian chefs share recipes from Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and more

Why opt for store-bought mango pickles when you can make your own this summer? Indian chefs share their family recipes that showcase India’s rich diversity in making mango pickles

Indian chefs say you can use raw and ripe mangoes to innovate and make different kinds of mango pickles. Photo Courtesy: Clarks Exotica Convention Resort

Relishing mango pickles unlocks a different kind of emotion in every one of us. The sweet, sour and spicy preparation is packed in a bottle and with every meal reveals a new flavour. It is one that you would have never expected before because it is not only accompanied with dal-rice but curd-rice and various other vegetables. The first bite is reserved solely to experience the pickle’s flavours in its pure form. It transports us almost immediately to our childhoods when our grandmother's used to make or at least arrange for different kinds of homemade pickles for us to enjoy during the summer.



Different kinds of mangoes are in season from all over the country. Surely, the easiest way to enjoy them is by cutting them and adding salt and chilli powder. However, turning them into pickles is the next best thing for any Indian who loves pickles. These can be made from either raw mangoes or ripe mangoes because that is how versatile mangoes can be. The pickles include some sweetness, sourness and a spicy kick that makes every spoon of it worth it. If you add a little to your plate to enjoy after you finish lunch, then you are not alone, as there are many others, who treat it as their guilty pleasure.



With mangoes in season, mid-day.com spoke to Indian chefs to share their favourite recipe for mango pickles that goes beyond the classic, that most people enjoy during this time of the year, when they buy it from the store. Since India boasts of varied cuisines, the pickles are also a reflection of them because even though they are similar, they are different. Indian chefs share traditional recipes that are not only from Andhra Pradesh but also Tamil Nadu and Bihar, that will tempt you to put on your chef’s hat this summer.



Mamidikaya Tokku

Move over your regular lime pickle or mango pickle to make Mamidikaya Tokku, says chef Niriksha Reddy, sous chef at ITC Grand Central in Parel. She explains, "MamidikayaTokku is a traditional Andhra pickle made with raw mangoes and it is easy to make." The Mamidikaya Tokku is personally her favourite pickle, that she not only loves to eat with her meals but even prepares every time during the summer months.



Ingredients:

Raw Mangoes, peeled and diced 2 nos

Mustard seeds 2 tbsp

Fenugreek seeds 2 tbsp

Cumin seeds 1 tbsp

Red chillies, dried 10 - 12 nos

Sesame oil 1/4 cup

Turmeric powder 1 tsp

Salt (adjust to taste) 1 tbsp

Jaggery or sugar (optional) 1 tbsp



Method:

1. Heat a dry skillet over medium heat and roast the mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, cumin seeds, and dried red chillies until fragrant. Allow them to cool.

2. Grind the roasted spices into a fine powder using a spice grinder or mortar and pestle.

3. In a mixing bowl, combine the diced raw mangoes with the ground spice mixture, turmeric powder, salt, and jaggery or sugar (if using). Mix well to coat the mango pieces evenly.

4. Heat sesame oil in a pan over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the mango-spice mixture to the pan.

5. Cook the mixture over low to medium heat, stirring occasionally, for about 10-15 minutes or until the mangoes are tender and the spices are well combined.

6. Allow the Mamidikaya Tokku to cool completely before transferring it to a clean, dry glass jar with a tight-fitting lid.

7. Serve the Mamidikaya Tokku as a condiment with rice, roti, or any Indian meal. Enjoy the tangy and spicy flavours of this traditional Andhra pickle.



Avakkai Mango Pickle

Celebrating the diversity of South India, Suresh Babu, executive chef at Clarks Exotica Convention Resort and Spain Bengaluru, says you can make an Avakkai Mango Pickle. Interestingly, Ava means mustard, Kaya means raw or uncooked fruit or vegetable. The preparation is usually made with mustard seeds, red chilli powder, along with salt and oil. He shares, "You can embark on a culinary journey through the heart of South India with this timeless recipe for AvakkaiMango Pickle. Bursting with the flavours of tangy raw mangoes and aromatic spices, this pickle is a beloved staple in many households that is passed down through generations." Babu says you can serve it as an accompaniment to South Indian meals or pair it with steamed rice and ghee or a simple curd rice for a truly authentic experience.



Ingredients:

Raw mangoes, firm and slightly sour 1 kilo

Mustard powder 200 gm

Red chilli powder 100 gm

Salt 100 gm

Fenugreek seeds 50 gms

Sesame oil 100 gm

Dried red chilies 10 - 12 nos

Mustard seeds 2 tbsp

Asafoetida (hing) 1 tsp

Curry leaves (optional)



Method:

1. Wash the raw mangoes thoroughly and pat them dry. Cut them into small bite-sized pieces, discarding the seeds.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine the mango pieces with salt. Mix well and let it sit for about 2 hours to release excess moisture.

3. After two hours, drain any excess water from the mango pieces and spread them out on a clean cloth to dry for another hour.

4. In a dry pan, roast fenugreek seeds until they turn slightly golden brown and aromatic. Allow them to cool, then grind them into a fine powder.

5. Heat sesame oil in a pan and add mustard seeds. Let them splutter.

Add dried red chillies and curry leaves to the pan. SautÃ© for a minute.

6. Lower the heat and add asafoetida (Hing), followed by mustard powder and red chilli powder. Cook the spices on low heat for a couple of minutes, stirring continuously.

Add the ground fenugreek powder to the spice mixture and mix well.

7. Turn off the heat and allow the spice mixture to cool completely.

Once cooled, add the mango pieces to the spice mixture and mix until the mangoes are well coated with the spices.

8. Transfer the mango pickle to a clean, dry glass jar. Ensure that the jar and spoon used are completely dry to prevent spoilage.

9. Let the pickle sit at room temperature for 2-3 days to allow the flavours to meld together.

10. After a few days, give the pickle a gentle stir and check for seasoning. If needed, adjust the salt or spice levels according to your preference.



Aam ka Achar - Bihari style

With pickle recipes known to be passed down generations, Bengaluru-based restaurateur Farheen Quadri, who owns Jugni, shares one for Bihari-style Aam ka Achar. She explains, "I learned this special pickle recipe from my mother-in-law, who hails from Jharkhand, and makes lip-smacking pickles. I tasted the pickle once and never bought pickle from the store after that. I request my mother-in-law to make an extra jar for me every summer."



Ingredients:

Raw mangoes, preferably Rajapuri 1 kilo

Jeera 2 tbsp

Mota saunf or fennel 2 tbsp

Methi seeds 2 tbsp

Kali rai or black mustard seeds 1 tbsp

Kalonji (onion seeds) 1 tbsp

Heeng (Asafoetida) 1/2 tsp

Haldi (Turmeric) 1 tsp

Black pepper powder 1 tbsp

Red chilli powder teekha lal 1 tbsp

Mustard oil (smoke the mustard oil and cool it and then use) 1 cup

Salt 2 tbsp



Method:

1. Take raw mangoes, wash them clean and pat dry with a clean cloth.

2. Deseed the mangoes and cut them into small cubes. You can do 1/6 of each mango.

3. Spread them on a clean sheet of cloth in sunlight for 7-8 hours. In Bihar and Jharkhand, this is typically done on terraces around late March. When the sun is not so strong, and the summer is just setting in.

4. Meanwhile, dry roast jeera, fennel, methi seeds, mustard seeds, onion seeds on a low flame for a minute.

5. Let this cool down, then coarsely grind them.

6. Add this mixture to the raw mangoes.

7. Add hing, haldi, black pepper powder, red chilli powder and salt.

Smoke the mustard oil, cool it and then add it.

8. Mix all of this well.

9. Put this in a sterilised dry glass jar and cover it with a dry muslin cloth so it absorbs the moisture and then tighten the lid.

10. Keep the jar in sunlight for 5-6 days

11. Relish the age old achar with your food.



Mango Pickle with a twist

The rich diversity of India brings with it refinement in recipes that cater to the palate of the region. So, while the mango recipe may look the same, there are small additions that make it unique. Chef Ravish Mukri from Ditas in Lower Parel, makes the most of mangoes this season, by making mango pickle with a twist. He explains, “Growing up, my grandmother's mango pickle recipe was a staple in our household. What makes it truly unique is the combination of traditional spices and techniques passed down through generations. It's not just a condiment, it is a taste of nostalgia and tradition on every bite, which reflects in the additional use of garlic because most mango pickles do not use it.”