Mumbai chefs, sommelier tell you how to pair your wine with your food

The art of pairing the perfect wine and food together to elevate your meal has long been experimented with. As the festive season is underway and Sula Wines opens its IPO, here is a guide by city chefs and a sommelier in getting your combinations right in time for your next party

Chefs and sommeliers in the city say there are a lot more people in India drinking wine than before and pairing it with Indian food too. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Swirling your glass of wine and enjoying it while you let your hair down at home, or at a party is not so much a luxury anymore as it is a choice of drink for many people with many affordable ones accessible. As Sula Wines opens its Initial Public Offering (IPO) this morning, it could not be a better time to get a class in how to pair your wine with your food. The fact that it is the festive season with Christmas around the corner means that a lot more people will be looking to enjoy the alcohol with some good food.

While rum and whiskey are the usual favourites during this time, city chefs observe that a lot more people are opting to drink wine now more than before. Kevin Rodrigues, bar manager with KA Hospitality, that runs Cin Cin in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) explains, "Consumers are now indulging more in wine over spirits during meals as it adds an element of pairing food with wine and experiencing something exquisite." Rodrigues says it is primarily because of how much exposure people have got because they have been travelling around the world. "Wine is versatile and can be paired harmoniously with a wide range of food," he adds.

In the same spirit, city-based sommelier Nikhil Agarwal believes people are getting familiar with wines and are confident in what they like. "The trend I see with our customer base is that they are seeking good quality wines and are happy when they find something of value and also are happy to spend more to get a wine that they like," he shares.

People are definitely more informed now than ever before and particularly in India and more closer home in Mumbai, according to the experts. Mohit Gadgil, beverage manager at JW Marriott Sahar further is one of them. He explains, "India is witnessing a revolution in the wine industry. Be it a consumer, producer or even an educator. Who would have imagined opening a wine library in India, who would have imagined the first lady master of wine will be from India. Indian wine producers have started listing IPOs in the market. In the coming years the wine industry will surely see a solid boom." It is not unknown that wine and food pairings are heavenly, and that Gadgil says is simply because the alcohol helps elevate the flavours of the dish. "Who would miss an opportunity to enjoy a glass of wine paired with smoked turkey during Christmas?" he asks, talking about true wine lovers.

Mumbai and its wine tastes

As far as India is concerned, Gadgil says more Indians are getting into the wine culture these days and may even opt for it over other spirits on occasion. He explains, "An Indian who doesn't want a hangover with a glass of scotch on the rocks will always prefer a glass of Riesling or Shiraz. These two grapes very much suit an Indian palate as Riesling gives you a sweeter taste and Shiraz is rather bold and spicy."

Rodrigues makes a similar observation with Shiraz and says people also like grapes like Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon, which are particularly more popular than any other. "Mumbaikars and Indians consume a lot of red wine over white and sparkling," he informs. The weather also plays a role during this time of the year. It is also the reason why Agarwal, who is also the founder of All Things Nice, a wine and spirits consulting agency, says people generally prefer full bodied red wines during this time. "People also upgrade the wines they drink whether red, white or sparkling during the festive season," he shares.

Evolution of wine and food pairings

Sipping on wine is itself a beautiful experience, but the way different kinds of dishes elevate and take it to another level is often ignored on casual evenings beyond the restaurant setting. However, that seems to be changing. Mumbai chefs have noticed that not only the wine drinking habits but also the food that people pair them with has changed over the years. Gadgil explains, "Traditionally people used to consume wines according to classical wine and food pairing charts. But if we consider today's wine consumer's behaviour, they won't hesitate to buy a bottle of Chablis and pair it with their comfort food."

The evolution is seen in the fact that instead of pairing wine with European food only, there is a shift to dishes closer home. "People are experimenting

with Indian food along with wine a lot. What grows together goes together is a general rule while doing wine pairings. So, the same can be seen being

applied with Indian cuisine," says Rodrigues, suggesting, "Chicken Tandoori and Shiraz are quite a delight."

Like Rodrigues, Agarwal is also confident about the potential of regional food in India to be paired with wine beyond the classic dishes. "I am happy

to see people opening wine to enjoy with traditional food made at their homes," he adds. Wine and food pairing guide

By Nikhil Agarwal

Sparkling

Casa Bottega Prosecco 2021, Veneto, Italy - Avocado On Toast

Whites

Morgan Bay Cellars Chardonnay, California, USA - Spicy Aloo Tikki

Montredon Cote du Rhone Blanc, Rhone Valley, France - Dim Sum

Reds

Alta Vista Estate Premium Malbec, Argentina - Grilled Lamb

Dominio de Cair, Ribero Del Duero, Spain - Manchego cheese

By Mohit Gadgil

Ideal food pairings for Indian Palates:

1. A glass of Sparkling Rose with spicy tomato-based curries

2. A medium bodied Sangiovese with creamy gravies

3. A glass of Sauvignon Blanc with green curries/gravies

Ideal food pairings for this festive season:

1. A glass of Champagne with the appetisers

2. A glass of Pinot Noir with Roasted Turkey, Baked Fish

3. Luscious glass of late harvest Chenin Blanc with a pudding or a tart

By Kevin Rodrigues



1. Fresh and vibrant white wines and light bodied Red like Pinot Noir with seafood and poultry

2. Full bodied reds like Shiraz or Cabernet Sauvignon with Grills and BBQ red meats

