On World Plant Milk Day, nutrition experts, help you cut through the marketing jargon to find the healthiest options based on protein, vitamins, and hidden ingredients

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: Pixabay

With plant-based eating on the rise, more people are switching to dairy-free alternatives like almond, soy, oat, and coconut milk. This shift is often driven by dietary needs, such as lactose intolerance or allergies, or by ethical and environmental concerns. But while these plant-based options can align with your personal values, they aren't all created equal from a nutritional standpoint. To make a truly healthy choice, you need to look beyond the carton's marketing buzzwords and understand what's inside.



Nutrition experts delve into the different aspects of plant-based milk's healthfulness. They will also share a practical guide on how to read nutrition labels and to help you find the best option for your needs.



Navigating dietary needs and allergies: the first step

Before you even begin to analyse nutritional content, you must first consider your personal dietary needs and any existing allergies. This is the foundational step in narrowing down your options.



Samriddha Dasgupta, clinical nutritionist consulting on Practo, provides a clear and concise framework. She says, "If you have a nut allergy, avoid almond, cashew, hazelnut, or macadamia milk; if soy allergies are an issue, avoid soy milk; and if you have a gluten sensitivity, only use gluten-free certified oat milk."



Once you've eliminated the milks that pose a health risk, you can focus on finding an option that offers the best nutritional profile. For individuals with a wide range of sensitivities, such as someone who is both lactose intolerant and allergic to nuts and soy, the choices become more specific. In this case, Dasgupta recommends, “A fortified oat or pea-protein milk combined with a diet high in protein" to ensure adequate nutrient intake.”



Decoding the nutrition label: a step-by-step guide

The real story of a plant-based milk is not on the front of the carton, but on the nutrition label and ingredient list on the back. It’s here that you can discern a truly healthy option from one that is primarily driven by marketing.



1. Prioritise protein content

Protein is a key component for muscle maintenance, satiety, and overall health. It's also one of the most significant areas where plant-based milks differ from dairy. Fiona Sampat, clinical dietitian at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai explains, “A cup of cow milk (250 ml) typically provides around 7 to 8 gm of protein. However, the majority of the plant-based milks fall short unless fortified with additional protein."



Soy Milk: This is widely considered the best option for protein content. Sampat notes that it is the closest to cow’s milk in protein content. Soy milk provides around 7 to 9 grams per cup. It's also a complete protein, containing all nine essential amino acids.



Pea milk: A newer option on the market, pea milk is an excellent protein source. Sampat outlines that it provides around 7 to 8 grams of protein per cup. It is also hypoallergenic, making it a great choice for those with multiple allergies.



Oat milk: This option is significantly lower in protein, typically offering only 2 to 3 grams per cup. Sampat advises that it should not be relied on as a source of protein in the diet.



Almond milk: Despite its popularity, almond milk is one of the weakest protein sources, providing a mere 1 to 2 grams per cup. According to Sampat, it should not be used as an alternative to dairy-based milk as the protein quality and quantity is significantly lower.

Dasgupta recommends a simple rule of thumb, "Aim for something close to the 7–8 gram of cow's milk per cup; if you get at least 6 grams, you're getting more than just flavoured water."



2. Check for fortification

Many essential nutrients found in dairy milk are not naturally present in plant-based alternatives. Fortification is critical to bridge this nutritional gap. Both experts emphasise the importance of looking for these added nutrients.



Calcium and Vitamin D: These are vital for bone health. Dasgupta sets clear targets, "At least approximately 300 mg of calcium per cup and 1–2 microgram (40–80 IU) of vitamin D."



Vitamin B12: This nutrient is crucial for nerve function and is found almost exclusively in animal products. As Sampat explains, "Unless fortified, plant-based milk lacks this essential nutrient. Individuals following a plant-based diet are at a risk of developing deficiencies."



Iodine: Often overlooked, iodine is a mineral essential for thyroid function. Sampat advises consumers to look for labels that read potassium iodide or seaweed-based iodide sources.



Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin): This is another B-vitamin often added to fortified milks, contributing to energy metabolism and cellular health.



3. Uncover hidden sugars

One of the most common pitfalls of plant-based milks is their sugar content. Many healthy options are secretly loaded with added sweeteners. Dasgupta warns, "Six to twelve grams of additional sugar may be found in one cup of the sweetened 'original,' 'vanilla,' or 'barista' variants. The best choice for your daily consumption is an unsweetened milk with no more than 2 grams of sugar per serving.”



4. Examine the ingredients list

The ingredient list provides a more detailed look at the product's composition beyond the basic nutritional facts.



Short and simple is best: A quality plant-based milk should have a short, easy-to-read ingredient list. Fiona Sampat suggests that a good quality milk "should not have more than five or six ingredients." The primary components should be water, the plant base (like soy, oats, or peas), and added vitamins and minerals.



Beware of stabilisers and emulsifiers: While some trace amounts of stabilisers like gellan gum are acceptable for texture, a long parade of oils, syrups, or multiple gums might raise suspicions, according to Dasgupta. Sampat also specifically mentions carrageenan, noting that it has been linked to inflammation in animal studies and can cause digestive discomfort in some people.



Watch out for vegetable oils: Some brands add oils like canola or sunflower oil for creaminess. While harmless in moderation, excessive consumption can lead to an imbalance in your omega-6 to omega-3 fatty acid ratio.



Sodium count: Check for added sodium, especially in flavoured or shelf-stable options. Sampat advises choosing milks with less than 100 mg sodium per serving for daily consumption, particularly for individuals with hypertension or other health conditions.



Don't be fooled by superfood sprinkles: Dasgupta cautions against marketing claims like "with matcha" or "with turmeric." If these ingredients are near the bottom of the list, it's a clear sign they are present in insignificant, token amounts for marketing, not nourishment.



Different milks for different purposes

While a single, nutrient-dense milk can serve most of your needs, some varieties are better suited for specific tasks. Dasgupta provides a practical guide for this:



For coffee and tea: Barista blends are a game-changer. They are formulated with stabilisers and a bit of extra fat to prevent curdling in hot, acidic beverages.



For smoothies: High-protein options like soy or pea milk provide substance, while creamy choices like oat or cashew milk can enhance the texture. Unsweetened versions are ideal if you're already adding fruit for sweetness.



For cooking and baking: Versatile, flavour-neutral options like oat or soy milk work well in most recipes. Coconut milk can add richness to soups and curries but might overpower delicate baked goods.



For drinking: The most important factor for daily consumption is nutrition. Dr. Dasgupta recommends a fortified, unsweetened, and protein-rich option like soy or pea milk.



Guide for parents

Choosing a plant-based milk for children requires careful consideration, as they need adequate protein, fat, calcium, and vitamins for growth. Sampat stresses, “During a child's development, they require adequate protein, calcium, fat, calcium, vitamin D and B12 to support bone development, immune function and cognitive functioning."



For parents of lactose-intolerant children, fortified unsweetened soy milk is the recommended substitute for those over one year of age due to its complete protein profile. According to Sampat, "Oat or almond milk is not recommended as primary sources due to their protein and fat content." She advises parents to ensure the milk is unsweetened, fortified with key vitamins and minerals, and provides at least 6 to 8 grams of protein per cup.



When choosing a plant-based milk, be an informed consumer. Focus on the facts on the back of the label, favour fortified and unsweetened options with strong nutritional value, and remember that plant milk is a supplement to, not a replacement for, a diverse and balanced diet. The "best" plant-based milk is the one that meets your specific nutritional needs while also being safe for you. Read More

