Gary Mehigan. Photo Courtesy: Conosh

India is a country known for its opulent traditions, vibrant culture, and striking festivals! It embraces a tapestry of over a thousand festivals, creating a symphony of boundless joy and everlasting festivities throughout the year.

To witness some of the grandest festivals of India, National Geographic India along with celebrity chefs Gary Mehigan and Pablo Naranjo Agular are all set to take viewers on a mesmerising journey through a brand-new series titled ‘India’s Mega Festivals’. The hosts will immerse themselves in the country’s rich heritage, and traditions and revel in flavours and fervour of the Indian festivals in the six-part series.

Each 44-minute episode will feature a host unraveling unique celebrations: from the spirited Pulikali dance to serving a mega meal in the iconic Thrikkakara Temple during Onam; learning to play rhythmic beats on dhol to visiting mega pandals during Ganpati celebrations; pandal hopping to relishing Sandesh during Durga Puja and learning the war dance with the Sumi tribe to cooking with the famous Tetseo Sisters during the Hornbill Festival. Gary will also be seen experiencing the playfulness of Ras Leela, Lath-maar, and Phoolon ki Holi, and discovering the essence of fasting, feasting, giving, and forgiving on Eid-al-Fitr.

“I was truly left speechless by the stunning display of devotion and the way it reflects the rich culture of India. National Geographic is a brand that has always inspired me through its unique, powerful, and thought-provoking style of storytelling. I am so happy that with National Geographic, I got an opportunity to explore, learn, and experience some of the country’s biggest festivals. With this show, not only did I witness diverse cultures & traditions, but also immersed myself in regional cuisines and cooking techniques. I hope that viewers will also enjoy the show as much as I did,” said Gary Mehigan.

“At National Geographic, we harness the power of storytelling and exploration to tell stories that can change the way we see the world while establishing a profound connection with our audiences. With India’s Mega Festivals, we are committed to bringing our viewers closer to the mesmerizing diversity of India's rich heritage and offering a compelling and unforgettable journey through its vibrant festivities. Moreover, Gary Mehigan, with his unique charm and humor, adds an extra layer of delight to the narrative, ensuring a riveting viewing experience for our audience,” said Gaurav Banerjee, Head - content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star.

