From decadent mascarpones and nonna’s culinary chops, to a comforting risotto, Italian chef and food critic Rita Monastero will introduce the city to her secrets from Italian kitchens along with the need for ethical cuisine

Cold tarts with coffee mascarpone mousse; (right) Eggless lemon cream in a glass

Italian cuisine continues to hide an ancient tradition of Italian culinary skills passed down through generations of nonnas in the kitchen. For chef Rita Monastero, this tradition is a key part of the experience. An author and a regular presence on Italian television and radio, the chef will participate in a rare masterclass in Byculla on traditional Italian recipes this Sunday.

The visit is part of the series titled A Taste of Italy: A Journey Between Tradition and Modernity, organised by the Consulate General of Italy in Mumbai, Istituto Italiano di Cultura in Mumbai, and the Italian National Tourist Board in collaboration with Magazine St Kitchen.

Purple risotto; (right) Mont Blanc. Pic Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

The first session on Sunday will offer a hands-on experience in crafting three regional favourites — purple risotto with black olive caviar, the homelier fried pizza and coffee-mascarpone mousse. She will share techniques on skills from making sauces, fillings, desserts to plating and presentation. These masterclasses will also bring to the fore her inclination for ethical cuisine.

“Ethical cuisine is based as much as possible on respect for nature and seasonality of ingredients,” says Monastero. Other than using seasonal ingredients, it also focuses on reducing waste. She notes, “In winter, I don’t buy or use strawberries or cherries for my desserts, preferring chestnuts instead. Furthermore, I believe in zero-waste cooking processes. For instance; we can use the tomato flesh for sauce, its water for a jelly and its peel for a powder in a recipe.”

Rita Monastero

While the pastas, spaghettis and pizzas dominate any conversation about Italian cuisine, Monastero believes Italian desserts are underrated. “People always order or ask to learn how to make just a few of them: tiramisù, panna cotta and gelato are their heroes. But there’s a whole world of Italian cakes to enjoy.” Her favourite is the Mont Blanc, a recipe first mentioned in the 15th century manuscript of Libro de Arte Coquinaria by the Italian chef Martino de Como. “The name is French but the recipe is Italian; and stands for a mountain-shaped dessert made with a chestnut puree and topped with whipped cream. It was invented in the Piedmont region in Northern Italy on the border with France,” she reveals.

This weekend, Mumbaikars will get a chance to savour these treasures from the chef’s kitchen. While on such hectic trips, Monastero admits there won’t be time for much sightseeing. “I often have no time to visit cities like a tourist, but I enjoy meeting new people,”

she signs off.

Mont Blanc

Ingredients

. 500 gm pureed chestnut

. 500 ml milk

. Seeds of half a vanilla pod

. 25 gm sugar

. 10 ml rum

. Whipped cream, as required

. Meringues, as required

Method

In a deep pan, combine the chestnut puree with milk, seeds of the vanilla pod and sugar. Stir well on a low heat until creamy. Pour half a tiny glass of rum into the mixture, and pass it through a potato masher. Arrange it straight onto a serving dish. Top the mix with dollops of whipped cream and a few meringues, to recall the snow. Refrigerate well till it sets, and serve.