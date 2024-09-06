A Bandra based cloud kitchen is baking indulgent and innovative pies that will thrill hardcore meat lovers and make vegetarians smile too

Mini pulled pork and chorizo pie and mini farmers pick pie

Listen to this article Food review: Bring home the pie x 00:00

Food: Indulgent

Service: Quick

Cost: Expensive

Verdict: 1/4

ADVERTISEMENT

Pie-lovers in the city have a new address to head to. This one’s on St Andrew’s Road in Bandra West. Phat Fillings is a delivery kitchen that aims to become the go-to spot for late-night comfort food to share with your friends and family. This venture, launched by Vidit Aren, ex-chef at Soufflé S’il Vous Plaît, along with his long-time friend Xerxes Bhathena, was born out of their shared passion for gluttony. Their inspiration, we learnt later after a quick chat with the duo, struck them on a drunken night together, when they found themselves craving pies, a comfort food rarely found in Mumbai.

We decided to sample their offerings on a Saturday afternoon. The pies arrived after a 45 minute commute from their delivery kitchen fresh and hot. It was carefully secured in packaging designed with individual sections for each pie. The box came with clear reheating instructions. However, the common packaging for both vegetarian and meat pies was a glitch for us, particularly for those who prefer clear separate sections for their options.

Banoffee pie

The duo recommended ditching the fork and knife and eating the pies with both hands. We dug into the mini pulled pork and chorizo pie, the mini farmer’s pick pie, and the banoffee pie. The pulled pork and chorizo pie (R375) delivered a taste of Goan goodness, with tender pork slow-cooked for 12 hours and combined with Goan chorizo, topped with baked sweet potatoes. The pork, while tender, could have been more textured and pulled, as it tasted more like minced meat coated in a slightly sweet sauce. The chorizo, however, was cooked to perfection, adding a smoky touch that complemented the pie. The sweet potatoes, though a surprising addition, further enhanced the pie’s unwanted sweetness.

We would have preferred a tangier, slightly spicier pie. The mini farmers pick pie (R350) held its freshness well despite sitting in the box for hours and being reheated. It was a wholesome mix but could have been more flavourful. It didn’t stand out and felt like an afterthought after curating the meat pies. The pies were served with a side of pickled vegetables and hot sauce. Customers can upgrade their pies with One True Pairing (OTP) truffle hot sauce, gravy, garlic confit mashed potatoes, sautéed vegetables, and other add-ons at an extra charge.

The savoury pies (left) come in a common box. Pics/Ashish Raje

The crust across all pies was a standout feature — perfectly crisp and flaky, baked to a golden brown that remained fresh and crisp even after reheating. The banoffee pie is a family recipe from Bhathena’s home kitchen. The pie also survived the jostling and chaos of our local train commute back home and emerged unscathed from the box.

The biscuit crust was buttery and crisp. The caramel was smooth and rich, and had a slight hint of salt further enhancing the sweetness of the pie. The bananas were perfectly ripe and layered with a dollop of whipped cream on top. Each bite offered a blend of textured and flavours making it a truly indulgent treat.

In addition to the pies we sampled, the cloud kitchen boasts a menu with options with chicken, lamb, pork, beef, and a variety of vegetables. Signature choices include the classic roast chicken pie, braised lamb, and the indulgent buff mince with smoked cheese. The duo makes sure the vegetarians aren’t left out; there are offerings like the truffle mushroom or spinach, ricotta, and corn pies. They also serve savoury galettes. Those with a sweet tooth, can indulge in options like the rich chocolate sea salt pie with whipped mascarpone and the classic apple pie.

While the flavours we tried could have used a little more oomph, Phat Fillings deserves a shout-out for its unique concept.



Phat Fillings

AT Unit 3-B Mac Ronnels Bungalow, 5AA Pali Hill, St Andrews Road, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO @phatfillings

CALL 9112079887

COST Rs 300 onwards

4/4 Exceptional, 3/4 Excellent, 2/4 very Good, 1/4 Good, 0/4 Average. Phat Fillings didn’t know it was us. The Guide reviews anonymously and pays for meals