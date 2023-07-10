To celebrate Pina Colada Day today, city bartenders share their own twist to this classic cocktail and we list the best places to try them

Representational pic

Listen to this article Pina Colada Day: Enjoy the cocktail with a new twist at these resto bars in Mumbai x 00:00

Customer is king

ADVERTISEMENT

Gaurav Dabrai, co-founder, Praia

Many assume the drink to be feminine because it is so sweet; although I disagree. Taking stock of the customer review, we decided to upgrade a little this summer. We tried to lean towards a slightly bitter version by adding absinthe to the classic formula. This is complemented with our tepache [made of fermented pineapple peels and flesh]. Finally, we top it up with grilled pineapple. All of this adds to the intensity of the drink.

At Praia Bar & Kitchen, Atria rooftop, Worli.

Cost Rs 650

Call 9820436666

Fruitilicious

Gaurav Prasad, bartender, Out of the Blue

We make the classic Pina Colada regularly, as it’s a popular drink among patrons. The good-old pineapple and coconut flavours are the most popular. However, our version comes with gold rum, too. We also replace the pineapple juice with strawberry or peach juice. This is quite different from the regular style.

At Union Park Road, number 4, Union Park, Khar.

Cost Rs 465

Call 9324839393

A dark affair

Vaibhav Chaware, head of operations, Poco Loco

I truly believe that pina coladas are one of the best cocktails out there. They are a perfect blend of sweet, sour and bitter. In 2019, when we sat down to create the menu for Poco Loco, I wanted to bring a twist to the classic. That’s when I decided to use gin instead of just rum. We add cream, coconut syrup and pineapple juice. Next, we blend the mix thoroughly and pour it into a hurricane glass. Lastly, we top this up with gin and floating dark rum instead of white rum. This gives the classic drink a unique shade. It is also stronger and darker.

At Poco Loco, N S Patkar Marg, Gamdevi.

Cst Rs 510

Call 9321598326

Classically different

Dishant Agarwal, hotel manager, Blabber All Day

The classic version is a drink that both young-adults and veterans enjoy. The creamy texture and the tanginess of pineapple is a hit. Our drink is altered to suit our customers’ preferences. We include the seasonal fruit in our mix. For instance, our strawberry coladas are best suited for the winters. If you’re looking for something different right now, you could try the cinnamon variant. It comes with cinnamon syrup added to the classic form. Lotus root in salt and pepper goes the best with this drink.

At Blabber All Day, Stanza Living Monterrey, Gulmohar Road, Juhu.

Cost Rs 435

Call 9967768775

Let’s sip on it

Also try this Puerto Rican cocktail here:

. Eight

At Second floor, block 1, Palladium Mall, Lower Parel.

Call 9152031614

Cost Rs 850

Pic courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

. Hitchki

At G5, Transocean house, Hiranandani Business Park, near Kaya skin clinic, Powai.

Call 8291788008

Cost Rs 295

. Sammy Sosa

At Raj Infinia, Shop no 12, Evershine Nagar, Malad West.

Call 7777001365

Cost Rs 369

. The Lantern Bar

At 95, Ground Floor, Hutatma Chowk, Opposite Standard Chartered Bank, Fort.

Call 9137306970

Cost Rs 400

. Spice & Ice Restobar

At Below Western Express Highway metro station, Andheri East.

Call 9833601057

Cost Rs 350

. The Fusion Kitchen

At Shop no 1, Holy Cross Rd, I C Colony, Kandarpada, Borivali West.

Call 7506863906

Cost Rs 500

. The Bombay Cartel

At Shop 4-5, 1st Floor, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

Call 79773 71099

Cost Rs 475