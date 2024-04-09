Sign up for a hearty, Alleppey-styled lunch this Vishu

Listen to this article Feast on sadhya x 00:00

Nothing says Vishu like the sight of a green banana leaf filled with the delicacies of a wholesome sadhya. To enjoy the experience this year, order in for a curated festival special lunch by Nei Native Lifestyle and Backwaters Chechie that promises the real deal.

With a traditional menu that entails dishes such as inji puli, olan, kootu curry and ada pradhaman to the lesser-known mezhukkupuratti and madhura vettila, this sadhya will include nearly 28 dishes. The curation is also made from organic ingredients to suit the traditional flavours. Prepared by chef Shobha Pillai, the Alleppey-styled sadhya is prepared on the morning of the festivities, and only available for lunch over two days of April 13 and 14. The chef points out that the sadhya is a blend of traditional, nutritional and nostalgic flavours. With orders piling up, you would do well to hurry.

On April 13 and 14 (only lunch orders)

Call 9820506506

Cost Rs 2,250 (for two)