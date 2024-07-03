Exclusive: Top mixologists from Spain’s Paradiso are in Mumbai at Slink & Bardot this weekend

Top mixologists from Spain’s best, and currently ranked No. 4 in the world, Paradiso are in the city, and we’ve got front-row seats to all the bartending action

The non-alcoholic cocktail messenja is created using a blend of coconut water, umeboshi, shio, koji, purple shiso and a hint of wasabi showcasing the Spanish bar’s innovative style; (right) A revival negroni cocktail

Mixologists are the modern world’s potion masters. And like the fantasies, it is their journeys, stories and experiments that colour their creations. This week, Mumbai will get a chance to sample the art of mixology from Barcelona’s Paradiso as they take over Slink & Bardot in Worli.

The Spanish bar currently holds the position of 4th on the 50 Best Bars in the World, and has consistently ranked in the top 10. Vicky Singh, partner, Slink & Bardot, says, “There is a sense of adventure among young consumers about the art of cocktails. For us, this collaboration was an opportunity to exchange knowledge, and enjoy the creations.”

We caught up with the visiting potion masters, Andrea Pagliarini, senior bartender, and Matteo Ciapaglini, Head of Lab at the Paradiso for a sneak peek of what they plan to stir up.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What brings one of the World’s Best to Mumbai this year? How did the collaboration come about?

Andrea Pagliarini: One of the main reasons [for our visit] was a mutual curiosity to get closer to Indian culture, which is really interesting and different from ours, right from gastronomy to history.

A previous event held in Spain. Pic Courtesy/Facebook



Does travel often inspire ideas for cocktails? Any particular city that remains memorable for both of you?

AP: For us, traveling is learning. Each time we immerse ourselves in popular and gastronomic culture, bringing fragments of these experiences to everything we create.

A trip I will always cherish is to Peru, a country with a thousand faces and flavours, and one of the most colourful cuisines on the planet.

Matteo Ciapaglini: For me, one of the more interesting destinations was Japan, where I learned a different way of experiencing gastronomy with an attention to detail and the essence of the products that changed my vision.

What will the highlight of this takeover be? What are some key things you plan to showcase in Mumbai?

AP: On both evenings, we will try to bring forth a signature of both establishments. People will be able to experience Paradiso by trying not only the cocktails, but above all the atmosphere and hospitality. Another important event will be an invite-only masterclass on July 4 (today), where we will explain the basic principles on which the bar is based and give an in-depth explanation of the bar’s creative process.

Barcelona and Mumbai are two key cities with an abundance of culture, architecture, and sports.

Matteo Ciapaglini and Andrea Pagliarini

Is there a signature drink that you would ascribe to either city?

AP: I must say that in our current drink list, we do not have drinks inspired by the cultures of the cities. We always start with abstract concepts and then link gastronomic cultures. Certainly, one cocktail will have an Asian influence and another a more Mediterranean one. No spoilers, but to try a drink inspired by either culture, you’ll have to drop by at the event.

Paradiso remains in the top 5 of bars across the world. Does that title drive you to push the boundaries further?

AP: We have always tried to exceed our limits, creating more and more interesting cocktail lists and events year after year. We like to surpass ourselves and create new things regardless of our ranking in the list.

What is an exciting thing you note about mixology in India that sets it apart from European or Western styles?

AP: India is certainly growing at the cocktail bar level. One difference between Indian and European gastronomy is the skilful use of spices. We have much to learn from your gastronomy.

ON July 4 and July 5

TIME 9 pm onwards

AT Thadani House, 329/A, opposite Indian Coast Guard, Worli.

CALL 7045904728