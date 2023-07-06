In time for World Chocolate Day tomorrow, we list places around town to get your indulgence fix. Plus, test your chocolate quotient and try creating an easy-to-make chocolate dessert

File photo

Listen to this article World Chocolate Day 2023: Indulge in the goodness of chocolate at these Mumbai places x 00:00

The French way

Crafted entirely using imported Belgian and French chocolates like Callebaut and Valrhona, the goodies at this French patisserie include unique mousse cakes and rare choux pastries with a standard underlying and teasing taste of dark chocolate.

At The Dessert Emporium, shop no. 2, Ashar Infinity, Thane West.

Cost Rs 700 (triple chocolate mousse), Rs 200 (crispy chocolate choux)

Call 9833246622

ADVERTISEMENT

Melting heaven

Pics courtesy/Instagram

This espresso fondant mug (above) is a mouth-watering molten chocolate cake that comes with a soft outer layer; while the centre bursts with freshly brewed espresso and liquid chocolate. Now who wouldn’t want this sinful drink?

AT Country of Origin, 6A,Chapel Road, near Mount Mary Basilica, Bandra West.

Cost Rs 600

Call 9820035757

Veggie haven

If you have trouble finding eggless desserts, this Malad space might just become your go-to spot. Famous for their wide range in chocolate cheesecakes, all the desserts served here are eggless.

At Dessert Therapy, Evershine Nagar, Malad West.

Cost Rs 275 onwards

(cheesecakes)

Guilty as charged

Pic courtesy/Sonali Bohra

If you plead guilty of not keeping a calorie count when it comes to eating chocolate, join our clan that loves the indulgent desserts at this Thane outlet, which is appropriately called Kill no Kalorie. Their Nutella cheesecake (above) is a must-try.

At Kill No Kalorie, shop 8, Kulkarni CHS building, Thane West.

Call 8082160869

Handcrafted with love

This Bandra venue serves handcrafted, eggless and overloaded chocolate desserts like Kit Kat waffles dipped in chocolate, dark chocolate Madagascar Italian gelato, and pull me up pancakes.

At Gelassimo, off Linking Road, Road 24, Bandra West.

Cost R85 (Kit Kat waffles), (dark chocolate Madagascar) Rs 150, (exotic pull me up pancakes) Rs 250

Call 8285579279

Never too much

Pic courtesy/@theforkplay

Think you have a sweet tooth? Test yourself by indulging in the humongous 48-layer-chocolate cake or their tubcakes, the soft chocolate flavoured bread of which holds a pool of warm, melted dark and/or milk chocolate inside.

At Elementaria Cafe & Bakery, Daffodil building, Powai.

Cost Rs 220 onwards (tubcake); Rs 1,000 (one kg 48-layer-cake)

Best in the game

Pic Courtesy/Sonali Bohra

Chocoholics will agree that some of the best chocolate-related desserts are found in this Matunga-based desserts-only cafe. Pancakes, cookies, shakes, ice creams, waffles, brownies and what not. We recommend you go for their Godiva cookie (left), sided with a scoop of chocolate ice cream and dark melted chocolate, and their Bavarian chocolate waffle topped with brownie chunks.

At The Dessert Republic,

Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Road, Matunga East.

Call 35315999

Chocolate therapy

Dive into these quick, tiny and chocolat-ey desserts like chocolate tarts, pastries and éclairs at this Lower Parel venue.

At The Rolling Pin, Janta Industrial Estate, Lower Parel.

Call 46104612

Dark chocolate whiskey truffles

Ingredients (serves 8)

. 400 gm good quality dark chocolate, melted.

. 150 gm condensed milk

. 75 gm butter, melted

. 100 ml whiskey

. A cup of cocoa powder

Method

Combine condensed milk and melted butter in a bowl and mix slowly with a hand mixer on. Add in the melted dark chocolate and continue to stir. Then add in the whiskey little by little and mix in. Pour the mix into a baking tray lined with butter paper and refrigerate to set. After an hour, cut into equal sized cubes and roll into truffle balls. Roll the truffles lightly in cocoa powder to coat and place them on a plastic sheet to set. Leave them in a cool room for half an hour before putting them in the refrigerator for another 30 minutes. Then, simply dive in.

By Rebecca D’Souza, chocolatier @beckyschocolates (Facebook)

Take the chocolicious quiz!

1. How many milk chocolate bars will have caffeine equivalent to one cup of coffee?

. 14

. 10

. 5

2. What makes white chocolate white?

. It’s made from milk

. It doesn’t include any cocoa solids

. Food colour

3. Why is chocolate associated with love?

. It’s addictive

. It stimulates opioids

. It’s the best gifting option

4. In the old days, doctors prescribed chocolates to treat what ailment?

. Stomach infection

. Fever

. Headache

5. Which country grows the maximum amount of cocoa beans?

. Indonesia

. Brazil

. Cote d’Ivoire

. Ecuador