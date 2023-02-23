Get delivered savoury bites, and sweet dishes from this Matunga establishment

Now, kilometres can’t come in the way of my melt-in-mouth Mysore pak moment

A few years ago, when I lived in Antop Hill, I would often frequent Matunga; sometimes, for fresh flowers, occasionally for silk sarees but regularly for ghee Mysore pak from Nayaks.

I have sorely missed that sinful haunt in my five years of living in the western suburbs. But thanks to chance discoveries, I recently found their website which delivers across Mumbai and lists more options than on food delivery applications.

From salties like masala wafers, kela (banana) wafers, chivda and soya chips to sweets such as strawberry barfi, badam halwa, balu shah and besan laddoo — one can choose from a long list. Now, kilometres can’t come in the way of my melt-in-mouth Mysore pak moment.

Log on to: tmdigi.com