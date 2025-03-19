Breaking News
CM's Relief Fund disbursed Rs 46 crore to 5,250 patients in 3 months
Eight stranded for two hours in lift at Bhayander station after power failure
Murder accused on run for 23 years arrested in Thane district
MIAL proposes hike in User Development Fee
BMC launches drive for unrestricted pedestrian movement at crowded spots
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Mumbai Food News > Article > Navroze 2025 Heres how you can savour traditional Parsi delicacies in Mumbai this week

Navroze 2025: Here's how you can savour traditional Parsi delicacies in Mumbai this week

Updated on: 19 March,2025 09:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Top

If you are looking for something spicy, order in the lagan nu achaar

Navroze 2025: Here's how you can savour traditional Parsi delicacies in Mumbai this week

Lagan nu custard. Pic Courtesy/RTI on Instagram

Listen to this article
Navroze 2025: Here's how you can savour traditional Parsi delicacies in Mumbai this week
x
00:00

You cannot have a good Navroze unless you have gorged on a whole patra ni macchi all by yourself. The culinary magicians at Ratan Tata Institute put their special skills on display just for festivals like these. This season, the institute has curated a menu that defines the best in Parsi cuisine, from vegetarian variants of berry pulao, to the more traditional patra ni kolmi, Kashmiri gosht ma tarela papeta or the chicken farcha. If you are looking for something spicy, order in the lagan nu achaar. For the sweet-toothed, there is the option of the pistachio rose bar cake, rose falooda and the ever-present lagan nu custard.  


Till March 19  
AT RTI outlets (Hughes Road; Holland House, Colaba; Piccolo, Fort; PGH Cafeteria, Kemps Corner; Treasure Chest, Colaba; Dadar and Bandra) 
CALL 9152330577 (for queries and orders)



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai guide weekend guide indian food mumbai food Food Lifestyle news parsi new year Food and drink

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK