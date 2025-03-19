If you are looking for something spicy, order in the lagan nu achaar

Lagan nu custard. Pic Courtesy/RTI on Instagram

Listen to this article Navroze 2025: Here's how you can savour traditional Parsi delicacies in Mumbai this week x 00:00

You cannot have a good Navroze unless you have gorged on a whole patra ni macchi all by yourself. The culinary magicians at Ratan Tata Institute put their special skills on display just for festivals like these. This season, the institute has curated a menu that defines the best in Parsi cuisine, from vegetarian variants of berry pulao, to the more traditional patra ni kolmi, Kashmiri gosht ma tarela papeta or the chicken farcha. If you are looking for something spicy, order in the lagan nu achaar. For the sweet-toothed, there is the option of the pistachio rose bar cake, rose falooda and the ever-present lagan nu custard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Till March 19

AT RTI outlets (Hughes Road; Holland House, Colaba; Piccolo, Fort; PGH Cafeteria, Kemps Corner; Treasure Chest, Colaba; Dadar and Bandra)

CALL 9152330577 (for queries and orders)