From dry fruit shakes to protein-packed smoothies, more people are replacing traditional sehri foods with options that provide sustained energy and satiety during Ramzan

A water-based protein shake is Dr Ayesha’s choice for her sehri

Two years ago, Lokhandwala resident Dr Ayesha AR discovered her gluten sensitivity, so she cut out wheat from her diet. Ramzan made her miss eating parathas at sehri, a meal had during pre-dawn, often laced with food memories. She picked up a recipe from her mother’s Facebook account for a dry fruit shake (made in water, not milk) with soaked cashews, almonds, figs, walnuts, raisins and dates blended with banana, which proved to be an ideal replacement. “Shifting to just a glass of a shake took some mental conditioning, but the results convinced me,” she shares. Ayesha felt fuller for longer without the discomfort of greasy foods. This year, she has added protein powder to the drink, smoothing her mornings. “Anyone who works out knows the importance of protein,” she explains.

Nutritionist Sarah VazirAli explains that during fasting, the body uses stored fat for energy after eight to 12 hours without food, promoting fat loss and improved insulin sensitivity. Human Growth Hormone (HGH) levels rise, preserving muscle mass, while fasting also aids cellular repair, reduces inflammation, and supports gut health. However, slowed metabolism and dehydration can cause energy dips and cravings, making sehri and iftar choices vital.

Pic/iStock

VazirAli suggests 15 to 30 grams of protein at sehri to sustain muscle and curb hunger — about two eggs, a katori of dal, or a palm-sized portion of paneer. For more active folk, add nuts or yoghurt. A simple plate guide: 1/4 protein, 1/2 complex carbs, and 1/4 fats. Options like egg with roti, ghee and banana offer steady energy. Desi choices include moong dal chilla, besan chilla with dahi, paneer bhurji with roti, and dahi with chia seeds and dry fruits while avoiding fried or heavily spiced foods to prevent bloating.

Chef Osama Jalali, who is also a professional powerlifter, says, “During Ramzan, the main macro we should take into consideration is protein. I ensure I have at least 1.5 grams of protein in my body weight. Kache qeeme ki tikiya is my go-to sehri dish. It is a high-protein meat marinated with spices and air-fried. I have it with multigrain bread. It fulfils my protein macros and keeps me satiated throughout the day.”

Dr Ayesha AR, Sarah VazirAli and Haya Hanif

Keeping it charged

Restaurateur Haya Hanif says, “Good character begins in the stomach.” Switching to healthy eating wasn’t easy after years of feasting, but seeing results motivated her. Dealing with health and hormone issues that affected her confidence, Hanif realised the need for a diet change, especially during Ramzan. “The month is meant for detoxing the body and mind, not feasting,” she elaborates. Inspired by Islamic teachings on self-control, she opted for high-protein meals like plain egg bhurji or boiled eggs salad with avocado, leftover grilled kebabs and chickpeas, or a protein chia bowl with oats. If she wakes up late, a smoothie is her go-to.

Vegetarian or non-vegetarian

Fasting is about nourishing the body and understanding hunger, building patience, and appreciating the struggles of the less fortunate. To prevent constant hunger pangs, eat slow-digest foods like oats with nuts, Greek yoghurt with chia seeds, lean meats with whole grains, paneer with flaxseeds, and rice with lentils. Balanced options such as egg with roti, dahi with chia seeds and dates, paneer with methi paratha, and dal khichdi with ghee offer sustained energy.

A protein-heavy bowl of chia seeds with oats

For protein, a mix of plant-based sources (lentils, beans, quinoa, tofu, nuts, seeds) and animal-based options (eggs, dairy, chicken, fish) ensures balanced nutrition. Vegetarians can pair smartly, like dal with roti or curd with chia seeds, to get complete amino acids. Both cooked proteins (eggs, chicken, fish) and raw ones (Greek yoghurt, nuts, chia seeds) are beneficial, providing complete proteins and probiotics, respectively.

Protein shakes or smoothies are good for sehri if you struggle with solid food, but avoid sugary versions that cause energy crashes. A smoothie with dahi, banana, peanut butter, sattu powder, and chia seeds is a hydrating and protein-rich choice. However, excessive protein without enough water can cause thirst, slow digestion, and bloating. Balance it with hydrating foods like dahi, fruits, and coconut water.

Boiled eggs with avocado; (right) a whey smoothie. Pics/Anurag Ahire

VazirAli suggests finishing sehri 20-30 minutes before Fajr (morning prayers), to aid digestion and drink water for hydration. “Above all, eat mindfully. Remember that fasting in Ramzan is about discipline, gratitude, and self-reflection, not just filling up. Nourish your body, and you’ll find fasting more meaningful and manageable.”

Kacche qeeme ki tikiya

INGREDIENTS

. 1 kg mutton mince (from the tender leg)

. 1 tsp ginger paste

. 1 tsp garlic paste

. 1 tsp cumin

. 6 cloves

. 8-10 black pepper

. 1 tsp raw papaya paste

. 60 gm chana powder

. 2 tbsp brown onions

. 1 tsp mix of nutmeg/ mace and cinnamon powder

. 6 green cardamoms

. 2 black cardamoms

. 2 star anise

. 1 tsp yellow chilli

. 1 tsp pure ghee

. 250 gm pure ghee (for frying)

. Salt to taste

METHOD

Mix all ingredients with the minced meat and make a fine paste. Smoke the mince in the oven and let it rest for half an hour. Make kebabs and shallow fry them in a heavy-based pan in pure ghee. Serve them with mint chutney.

Recipe courtesy: Chef Osama Jalali