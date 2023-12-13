Sarson da season: Six spots in Mumbai that serve delicious sarson da saag and makki di roti

Director Farah Khan recently admitted that she was missing sarson da saag and makki di roti that she enjoyed in Amritsar. We’ve curated a list of the best places, for her and you, to pig out at

Modern twist

Chef Sarfaraz Ahmed, head chef, Tresind Mumbai

There is an abundance of greens that grow in the northern part of India like Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana; this includes mustard, spinach, fenugreek, etc. So, for sarson ka saag, mustard greens are used, and is served with a side of achar and radish salad. In our version, we create a twist: we serve our saag with carrot pickle, and radish salad and pair it with a crispy corn waffle instead of makki ki roti. We also serve butter that is churned in-house, flavoured with green chillies and gud ki chutney. It is a popular choice in winter because it is packed with nutrients and is good for metabolism.

At: Tresind Mumbai, Inspire BKC, Bandra East

Call: 8928000057

Cost: Rs 4,000 onwards (10-course chef’s tasting menu)

Take the traditional route

Chef Vikram Arora, culinary director-founder, Nksha, Churchgate.

We use traditional spices and ingredients such as ginger, garlic, and green chillies to cook sarson ka saag; these have warming properties. Sarson ka saag is a nutritious and energy-dense dish, providing essential vitamins, minerals, and calories.

It helps in meeting the increased nutritional demands of the body during the colder months. Hence, we make our version to make the most of its seasonal availability, nutritional benefits and cultural significance.

At: Nksha, ADCB Rehmat Manzil, 1A/ 1B, Veer Nariman Road, Churchgate

Call: 9820475555

Cost: Rs 650 (sarso da saag); Rs 150 (makki di roti)

An annual tradition

Prashaant Issar, owner, Ishaara

Every year, I introduce sarson da saag in winter. I am a Punjabi, so I have grown up on it. Not everyone takes well to makki di roti because it’s heavy. Hence, I have two versions of sarson da saag; one which is served stuffed in Amritsari kulcha and another, which has miniature, thin makki di roti. In North India, sarson is stored in freezers across homes throughout the year, and added in palak sabji. The two have a symbiotic relationship. Just like how you must have gud [jaggery] and white butter filled with makki di roti.

This year, for our Christmas menu [starts December 25], and keeping the modern palate in mind, we’re introducing a thinner version of a full makki di roti that has a three-inch diameter. In a traditional Punjabi household, one would usually consume rotis sized eight-inch in diameter. For urban Punjabi families, the preferred size of rotis is a diameter of five inches.

At: Ishaara, Palladium Mall, Lower Parel; Kurla Market City

Call: 8657531988

Cost: Rs 480 (Amritsari kulcha stuffed with sarson da saag)

Slow and steady

Bhisham and Vishal Chawla, co-owners, Bhagat Tarachand

A seasonal vegetable, our rendition is available in the winter months. Our sarson is slow-cooked over a small flame for hours, to allow all the complexity of its flavours to be fully enhanced. A big dollop of butter is the crowning glory that completes this meal.

At: Bhagat Tarachand, Lower Parel; Malad

Call: 86579 91976 (Malad)

Cost: Rs 300 for sarson ka saag; Rs 80 for makki roti with butter

Also check out

>> A part of their Swad Kesariya - The Winter Food Festival, sarson da saag and makki ki roti feature in their soulful thali alongside undhiyu, adadiya pak, mogri peru, mooli kofta subz and other dishes.

At: Khandani Rajdhani, Vashi; Thane; Ghatkopar; Kurla.

>> Served with piping hot makki di roti and homemade butter, the sarson da saag offers a taste of North India’s culinary heritage.

At: Pritam Da Dhaba; Juhu and Dadar.