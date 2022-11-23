Pair your snacks with your favourite teams while watching FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup matches mean a whole lot of cheering and bingeing. Fuel yourself with these recipes inspired by some of the participating teams

Team Mexico

Loaded nachos with sausage meat football: As a culinary ode to football, home chef Inderpreet Nagpal of Rummy’s Kitchen HerbsnSpices has conjured a sausage football, inspired by team Mexico. Served on a bed of nachos, it pairs well with frozen margaritas, she adds.

Ingredients

>> 1 medium onion chopped

>> Bread crumbs >> 1 tbsp olive oil

>> 4 sausages (minced) >> 1 cup crushed tomatoes >> 1 cup black beans >> 1 tsp Mexican oregano

>> Tortilla chips >> 1/4 cup cheddar cheese >> 1 cup lettuce >> Chopped cilantro >> Hot sauce >> Oil for deep frying >> A shred of iceberg lettuce



Inderpreet Nagpal

Method

Saute some onions, and set it aside. When it’s at room temperature, add it to the minced sausages, along with bread crumbs. Mix it well. Now, take some of the mince, stuff cheese in that and roll it into a meatball. Crush a nacho to make football patterns on the meatball. Deep-fry the ball in oil. Make a salsa of chopped onions, tomatoes, chillies and cilantro. Spread nachos on a deep plate. Top with iceberg lettuce, chopped tomatoes, kidney beans and salsa on the side, and the meatball in the centre. Drizzle hot sauce. Garnish with cilantro.

Team Qatar



Khubz can be paired with madrouba

Madrouba: Madrouba, shares Nagpal, refers to beaten rice. It is part of the Qatari cuisine and is a spicy and flavourful porridge with lamb, rice and a lot of whole spices. Although it is a one-bowl comfort meal, you can also serve madrouba with spiced khubz bread, like a crostini.

Ingredients

>> 2 cups white rice >> 1 kg mutton >> 3 chopped onions >> 2 thinly sliced onions >> 4 minced garlic cloves >> 4 chopped tomatoes >> Salt >> 2 tbsp oil >> 1 tbsp ghee >> 1/2 tsp turmeric >> 1/2 tsp cumin powder >> 1 tsp ginger>> 3/4 tsp coriander >> 1/4 tsp cardamom>> 1/4 tsp cinnamon>> 1/3 tsp black pepper >> 1/3 tsp ground cloves >> 5 cups water >> 5 cups meat stock >> 4 dried limes

Method

Wash the rice until it is clean. Set it aside for 30 minutes. Cut each lime in half and remove the seeds. Heat ghee in a large pan; add garlic, tomatoes and cook. Stir for two minutes. Add dried limes with the mutton, turmeric, cumin, ginger, coriander, cardamom, cinnamon, black pepper, ground cloves, some cayenne and nutmeg; stir and mix all the spices. Then, add eight cups of water and stock, and salt, and boil them until the mutton is cooked (for about 20 minutes). Tip in the rice, reduce the heat, and cook while stirring it frequently to prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the vessel. Add some water if necessary. Heat oil in another pan over a medium-high flame and fry onions till they turn deep golden brown. Remove the onions with a spoon and put on a paper towel to drain excess oil. When the rice and the meat are cooked, mash the mixture with a wooden spoon until it becomes like a porridge. Serve topped with the onions.

Team France

Paris crepes: Chef Shreyas Kadam, junior sous chef at Cafe Noir, recommends digging into a plate of savoury crepes, while cheering for France.

Ingredients

>> 50 gm artichoke >> 20 gm spinach >> 10 gm white sauce >> 5 gm honey >> 2 gm onion >> 2 gm garlic >> 100 gm flour >> 50 gm milk >> 5 gm sugar >> 5 gm salt >> 2 gm pepper >> 50 gm water >> 10 gm oil



Shreyas Kadam

Method

Mix the flour, milk, sugar, salt, water and oil to get a runny batter consistency. Spread some of the batter on a nonstick pan and cook it for about a minute on both sides. Take a toothpick and pull over your crepes. Now, in a pan, add oil, saute onion and garlic, and add spinach and artichoke. Once the artichoke is soft and the spinach is wilted, add white sauce. Add honey and seasoning. Apply oil to a pan and place the crêpes. Spoon the mixture onto the crêpes and fold them into half. Warm the crêpes and the mixture for about 30 seconds. Serve topped with greens.

