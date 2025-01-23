With a happy nip in the air, now might be perfect to step out and indulge in a sizzler or two. Pick from these classic favourites and popular hotspots across the city and the suburbs

Cottage cheese sizzler infused with paprika

European sizzle

Located in Khar, this modern European eatery offers a delightful range of dishes, with its sizzlers being a hidden gem. The cottage cheese mascarpone polenta sizzler, topped with romesco sauce and served with mascarpone polenta, mushroom confit pilaf, and grilled veggies, is a must-try. They also offer a make-your-own sizzler option with different proteins, sauces, starches, and veggies for those seeking both savoury and indulgent flavours.

AT Out of the Blue, Union Park Road, Khar West.

TIME 8 am to 12 am

LOG ON TO @outofthebluebombay

COST Rs 925 onwards

SoBo haunt



A vegetarian peri peri sizzler. PICS COURTESY/INSTAGRAM

This Fort favourite offers a wide range of options, from chicken sizzlers to oriental teppan grills. Spice lovers can indulge in the red-hot chilli chicken sizzler or a veg peri peri sizzler. With both vegan and meat-filled options, it’s no surprise this is a popular spot for sizzling meals.

AT Fountain Sizzlers, Flora Fountain, Fort. TIME 12 pm to 3.30 pm, 7 pm to 11.30 pm

LOG ON TO @fountainsizzlers

COST Rs 760 onwards

All for one

Finally, a chill spot to enjoy sizzlers with a few rounds of beer. The lamb sizzler with shashlik sauce is cooked to perfection, with the lamb melting in your mouth and the sauce complementing it beautifully. One sizzler per person is more than enough to satisfy.

AT Jugheads The Unrestaurant, (Thane, Andheri).

TIME 12 pm to 11 pm

LOG ON TO @jugheads_dunrestaurant

COST Rs 769 onwards

Hot picks

For a memorable vegetarian sizzler experience, this halt in Kandivli offers classics as well as adventurous versions of the sizzle like the veg sizzler served with baked beans and noodles and a Jain special sizzler.

AT Red Indian Sizzlers, Swami Vivekananda Road, Kandivli West.

TIME 11 am to 12 am

LOG ON TO

@redindiansizzlers

COST Rs 375 onwards

Meat-ing point

Located in Pali Hill, this place is a meat lover’s paradise, offering not only incredible steaks but also mouthwatering sizzlers like the signature exotica chicken sizzler or the prawn shashlik sizzler. If you’re craving a hearty steak or sizzling dish, this spot serves up some of the best picks. The portions are generous, so sharing is a great option if you’re not too hungry. Whether it’s a sizzling platter or a juicy steak, this place has you covered.

AT Gondola, Pali Hill, Bandra West.

TIME 12 pm to 11.30 pm

LOG ON TO @gondolabandra

COST Rs 630 onwards

Veggie delights



Paneer shashlik sizzler

This restaurant in Churchgate is one of the few vegetarian places offering international cuisine. Known for their Jain sizzlers, it is a must-try for those who prefer to avoid non-vegetarian food. While the menu offers a variety of continental selections, the paneer shashlik sizzler is a definite winner.

AT Relish, near KC College, Churchgate.

TIME 12 pm to 11 pm

LOG ON TO @relish.rest

COST Rs 600 onwards

The Classics

Iconic flavours



A smoky sizzler with an assortment of fried veggies

No list of sizzler spots is complete without this iconic establishment. Known for its diverse range, this eatery caters to vegetarians and non-vegetarians. If you’re unsure about what to order, the chicken shashlik is always a reliable and delicious choice. From seafood to vegetable options, they offer something for every palate. Whether you’re craving a herbal chicken dish or a plate of cheesy Italian sizzler, they have plenty of options to pair with soups, salads, and more.

AT Kobe Sizzlers (Girgaon Chowpatty, Bandra).

TIME 12.30 pm to 11 pm

LOG ON TO @kobesizzlers.co

COST Rs 699 onwards

Sizzling perfection



A prawn sizzler served with a side of French fries

This sizzler joint is known for its consistent quality and authentic flavours. While the prices are on the higher side, the large portions make it easy to share between two people. The fish shashlik is a standout, and is highly recommended. They offer a wide range of sizzlers, from juicy steaks and seafood to chicken, mutton, and vegetarian options like the paneer shashlik. Don’t miss their mouthwatering sizzling brownie for dessert, and for solo diners, they’ve introduced mini sizzlers perfect for one.

AT Yoko Sizzlers (Fort, Santacruz, Bandra).

TIME 11.30 am to 11.30 pm

LOG ON TO @yokosizzlers

COST R750 onwards

