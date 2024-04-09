Breaking News
Beat the Mumbai heat with our curated list of summer specials

Updated on: 10 April,2024 07:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anindita Paul | anindita.paul@mid-day.com

Don’t let the heatwave bog you down. Embrace the myriad flavours of the season with The Guide’s round-up of hand-picked finds from the city’s eateries and resto-bars

Sunny sips


Toast to the sunny skies with a glass of summery ale that’s infused with tropical vibes. The ale is brewed in-house, using season-appropriate Alphonso mangoes and pineapple, to offer you a taste of summer in every sip.
At Woodside Inn (outlets at Bandra; Colaba and Andheri West).
Call 7968158311
Cost Rs 425 onwards


Brewing sunshine


Ditch your regular pour-overs for this cuppa with a tangy twist — sweetened with pineapple juice, tempered with a pinch of salt 
and some lime juice for a zesty punch, this cold brew embodies freshness in every sip.
At Journal, 396-3, North Avenue, Indrajit Society, Potohar Nagar, Santacruz West.
Call 9004699654
Cost Rs 380

Nuts over coconuts

Tender coconut flesh and crisp water chestnuts come together in a creamy coconut milk-based sauce to transport us to an island getaway. The hint of aji amarillo adds just the right kick, with the savoury corn chips lending a textural contrast.
At Tango Tamari, Hotel Kings International, 5, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu.
Call 9820026746
Cost Rs 595 onwards

Lychee love

If you’re not a fan of the all-pervasive mangoes but still wish to enjoy the best of summer’s produce, dig into a refreshing lychee sorbet. The delicate sweetness of lychees perfectly offsets the searing heat, without being too cloying or overwhelming.
At Gold by Ice cream Works, ground floor, Supreme Headquarters 14, near Link Square Mall, Bandra West.
Call 9833690000
Cost Rs 350

Mega aam affair

Give your taste buds an all-vegetarian protein boost with this delectable mango-rajgira tart. The crunchy amaranth crust packs in a nutritional punch with lysine (an amino acid), antioxidants, as well as heart and digestion-friendly fibre. The tart is topped with vanilla-infused mascarpone, tangy citrus accents, and succulent Alphonso mango slices to make for a wholly local and delectable mouthful.
At Aamchee, Soni Building, Dadi Sheth Wadi, Malabar Hill. 
Call 96550491782
Cost Rs 250

Tropical mouthful

It’s hard to say no to a refreshing salad in the searing summer heat. This combination of Belgium endive, arugula, avocado, lotus stem and macadamia nuts hit all the right notes, as does the tangy plum and passion fruit dressing.
At Hakkasan, 2nd Floor, Krystal Building, Waterfield Road, Bandra West.
Call 8355877777
Cost Rs 1,050 onwards

