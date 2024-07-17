What’s in your kids' lunchbox?

With the rains here, mothers of school-going kids must rethink what goes into their kids’ lunchboxes. A home chef suggests two easy recipes and handy tips to get it right

Nitya Hegde

When the rains arrive, it can be a challenge to decide what to pack in tiffin boxes for kids, given the high levels of humidity. We reach out to Nitya Hegde, a home chef and culinary expert, to come to the rescue with a few healthy recipes. “Both recipes can be quickly prepared in the morning while the kids get ready for school. They can be enjoyed as standalone meals or paired with jam, ketchup, and butter without any hassle,” adds Hegde.

She also suggests a few food items and handy tips to ensure a spill-free lunchtime.

Banana buns/ Mangalore buns

“Although they work all round the year, if you think your kids might not prefer fried banana buns during the monsoon due to its tendency to become greasy, consider making parathas made out of bananas instead. These parathas taste good and are less likely to get soggy. Pack them in an insulated container to maintain their texture and warmth,” suggests Hegde.

Ingredients

. 3 ripe bananas

. 1 cup whole wheat flour

. 1 tsp salt

. 1 tbsp jaggery

. 4 tbsp curd

. 1/4 cup water to knead dough

. Oil for deep frying

Method

In a large bowl mash, add the bananas, followed by curd, salt, and jaggery. Mix well. Add flour to make a soft dough. Roll the dough into thick poori, and deep fry it. Pack it with your favourite chutney or bhaji or enjoy as it is. For easy access in the tiffin, split the poori from one side, making a pocket and add your chutney or bhaji in the pocket so that it stays secure and is hassle-free. You can do the same with the parathas, simply roll it or fold it in half.

Moringa paratha

“Moringa paratha is a great choice because it doesn’t require additional dips. It can be paired with butter, homemade jam, or pickles. Ensure it’s packed in a moisture-resistant, airtight container to keep it fresh and prevent it from getting soggy due to the humid weather,” shares Hegde.

Ingredients

. 1 cup moringa leaves

. 2 cup whole wheat flour

. 1 spoon garam masala

. 1/2 spoon red chilli powder

. 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

. 1 spoon chopped green chilli

. 1/2 spoon cumin powder

. 1 + 1 spoon oil

. Salt to taste

. Water

Method

In a bowl add one cup of chopped moringa leaves, two cups of whole wheat flour, salt, chopped green chilli, turmeric powder, chilli powder, garam masala, oil and water to make a stiff dough. Make medium-sized balls of dough. Dust the dough ball with some flour and roll the moringa paratha. Place the moringa paratha on a hot tawa, grease the oil and press the paratha edges with a spatula to get cooked. Pack it with butter, pickle and curd or enjoy as it is.

Dabba-smart ideas

1 Pack the meal in a moisture-resistant, airtight container to keep it fresh and prevent it from getting soggy

2 Use leak-proof containers like bento boxes or small airtight steel dip containers for items like chutney or sambar. This ensures that the liquids don’t spill, and mix with other food items, keeping it intact and edible

3 Use separate compartments within the lunchbox to keep wet and dry food items apart. This will help in preserving the texture and taste of the dish

4 Choose foods that hold up well over a few hours without becoming soggy or losing their taste. Also, choose foods that are easy for kids to handle and eat quickly during their lunch break. Sandwiches with thick spreads, wraps, quiches in muffin tins, or cut fruit that doesn’t release too much juice are ideal

5 Place sauces and chutneys inside the prepared food item. If not, try packing ketchup pouches or yoghurt tubes