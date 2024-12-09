As the season approaches, immerse yourself in the festive spirit with this curated list of workshops, from crafts to goodies, depending on how you like to usher the festivities
Celebrate Christmas by crafting a DIY wooden gingerbread birdhouse. The kit includes a pre-cut wooden birdhouse, paints, lights, decorations, and step-by-step assembly instructions. It comes with a hook for easy hanging on a tree or windowsill.
Call: 9769037996
Cost: Rs 1,600
Floral fun
Spruce up your holiday table at this hands-on floral design workshop. Create your own Christmas floral arrangement with provided materials and take your festive masterpiece home.
ON December 21; 9.30 am to 12.30 pm
AT Institute of Floral Design, LJ Education & Training Center, NC Kelkar Road, Dadar West.
Log on to: @instituteoffloraldesignindia
Call: 9769768838
Cost: Rs 3,500
Cup of happiness
Design and decorate your own personalised holiday mug in this guided hands-on workshop. Add custom clay decorations to make your mug unique, and enjoy sipping hot chocolate from your festive creation.
Age limit: 8 years and above
ON December 22; 12 pm to 3 pm
AT Nautilus Candies, 5AA Pali Hill, Bandra West.
Log on to: @desiartstudio_india
Call: 8655615440
Cost: Rs 1,500
Whip up Christmas cheer
Here, kids will learn to make hot chocolate, blueberry muffins, brownies with chocolate mousse, and decorate cookies. The little bakers can carry home their treats, a recipe book and a certificate.
Age limit: From 8 years to 16 years
ON December 15; 9 am to 12 pm
AT Nolita Cacao, Ground floor 1st Road, Govind Dham, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West.
Log on to: @nolita.in
Call: 9380500300
Cost: Rs 2,500
Light up the holidays
Brighten up the season with Christmas-themed candles. Let the kids get creative at this candle making workshop and craft tree, Santa, snowflake, and gingerbread man-shaped candles.
Age limit: From 6 years to 16 years
ON December 15; 4 pm to 6 pm
AT Revealed on request
Log on to: @martinibynidhi
Call: 9867673627
Cost: Rs 1,500
Tree-time fun
Build a tree that lasts beyond this holiday season at this woodworking workshop. Guided by experts, kids will learn to safely craft and decorate their own wooden Christmas trees.
Age limit: 10 years and above
ON December 15; 10.30 am to 12.30 pm
AT Museum of Solutions; Victoria House, Lower Parel.
Log on to: @museumofsolutions
Call: 8828481000
Cost: Rs 999
Also Check Out
>> This stitch-it-yourself weekend workshop lets children tap into their creativity to create personalised stockings, and festive decorations. Age limit: Above 7 years
ON December 21 and 22; 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm
AT The Hab by Usha, G 1 no 444 Corporate Lounge, Khar West.
Log on to: @thehab_usha
Call: 7777026367
Cost: Rs 2,499
>> A three-day workshop lets kids create festive crafts like 3D Christmas trees, clay models, canvas paintings, and more, with an optional DIY Christmas card kit available.
Age limit: From 3 to 15 years
ON December 13 to 18; 3 pm to 5 pm
AT Hema’s Hues, 1st floor, Chandrabhaga Housing Society, Anant Vishram Nagvekar Marg, Prabhadevi.
Log on to: @hemashues
Call: 9967773558
Cost: R1,500
>> Sign up for workshops on tote bag painting, mug design, gingerbread house decorating, and cookie decorating.
ON December 10 onwards;12 pm onwards
AT Hue by SLA, 47, St Francis Avenue, Willingdon, Santacruz West.
Log on to: @huebysla
Call: 9082462997
Cost: R1,099 onwards