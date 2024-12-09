As the season approaches, immerse yourself in the festive spirit with this curated list of workshops, from crafts to goodies, depending on how you like to usher the festivities

Celebrate Christmas by crafting a DIY wooden gingerbread birdhouse. The kit includes a pre-cut wooden birdhouse, paints, lights, decorations, and step-by-step assembly instructions. It comes with a hook for easy hanging on a tree or windowsill.

Call: 9769037996

Cost: Rs 1,600

Floral fun

Spruce up your holiday table at this hands-on floral design workshop. Create your own Christmas floral arrangement with provided materials and take your festive masterpiece home.

ON December 21; 9.30 am to 12.30 pm

AT Institute of Floral Design, LJ Education & Training Center, NC Kelkar Road, Dadar West.

Log on to: @instituteoffloraldesignindia

Call: 9769768838

Cost: Rs 3,500

Cup of happiness

Design and decorate your own personalised holiday mug in this guided hands-on workshop. Add custom clay decorations to make your mug unique, and enjoy sipping hot chocolate from your festive creation.

Age limit: 8 years and above

ON December 22; 12 pm to 3 pm

AT Nautilus Candies, 5AA Pali Hill, Bandra West.

Log on to: @desiartstudio_india

Call: 8655615440

Cost: Rs 1,500

Whip up Christmas cheer

Here, kids will learn to make hot chocolate, blueberry muffins, brownies with chocolate mousse, and decorate cookies. The little bakers can carry home their treats, a recipe book and a certificate.

Age limit: From 8 years to 16 years

ON December 15; 9 am to 12 pm

AT Nolita Cacao, Ground floor 1st Road, Govind Dham, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West.

Log on to: @nolita.in

Call: 9380500300

Cost: Rs 2,500

Light up the holidays

Brighten up the season with Christmas-themed candles. Let the kids get creative at this candle making workshop and craft tree, Santa, snowflake, and gingerbread man-shaped candles.

Age limit: From 6 years to 16 years

ON December 15; 4 pm to 6 pm

AT Revealed on request

Log on to: @martinibynidhi

Call: 9867673627

Cost: Rs 1,500

Tree-time fun

Build a tree that lasts beyond this holiday season at this woodworking workshop. Guided by experts, kids will learn to safely craft and decorate their own wooden Christmas trees.

Age limit: 10 years and above

ON December 15; 10.30 am to 12.30 pm

AT Museum of Solutions; Victoria House, Lower Parel.

Log on to: @museumofsolutions

Call: 8828481000

Cost: Rs 999

Also Check Out

>> This stitch-it-yourself weekend workshop lets children tap into their creativity to create personalised stockings, and festive decorations. Age limit: Above 7 years

ON December 21 and 22; 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm

AT The Hab by Usha, G 1 no 444 Corporate Lounge, Khar West.

Log on to: @thehab_usha

Call: 7777026367

Cost: Rs 2,499

>> A three-day workshop lets kids create festive crafts like 3D Christmas trees, clay models, canvas paintings, and more, with an optional DIY Christmas card kit available.

Age limit: From 3 to 15 years

ON December 13 to 18; 3 pm to 5 pm

AT Hema’s Hues, 1st floor, Chandrabhaga Housing Society, Anant Vishram Nagvekar Marg, Prabhadevi.

Log on to: @hemashues

Call: 9967773558

Cost: R1,500

>> Sign up for workshops on tote bag painting, mug design, gingerbread house decorating, and cookie decorating.

ON December 10 onwards;12 pm onwards

AT Hue by SLA, 47, St Francis Avenue, Willingdon, Santacruz West.

Log on to: @huebysla

Call: 9082462997

Cost: R1,099 onwards