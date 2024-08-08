A two-day inspired collaboration between two SoBo chefs will introduce classic desserts and hearty savoury fare

Forrest noir jar is a twist on the deli’s famous dark chocolate pudding

The famous New York pizza will have a culinary rendezvous with the Parisian eclair this weekend in Mumbai, as chef Rehan Mehta and chef Shanaya Dastur join hands and recipes for a one-of-a-kind collaboration. Founder of Gat’Oh, Dastur shares that she is big a fan of pizzas from Mehta’s East 7th Pizza & Deli. “For me, this collaboration was a chance to eat more of Rehan’s pizzas!” she chuckles, adding that the one-weekend-long menu will bring the best of both cuisines together.

The menu features popular choices like (clockwise from left) puttanesca pizza, pork pepperoni square pizza and chicken Cubano sandwich

Dastur founded Gat’Oh in Churchgate after she returned to India post the completion of an intensive culinary course at L’ecole Ferrandi in Paris. “Not many spaces in Mumbai serve authentic French desserts like eclairs, tarts, and other mousse-based iterations. So, I decided to launch my own patisserie in Mumbai which would serve authentic French desserts,” she revealed, adding that before going to France, she had graduated from Le Cordon Bleu in London with Grand Diplôme (a course of Savoury Cuisine and Patisserie), and a diploma in Culinary Management. This, she has in common with Mehta. “I was 18 when I went to Le Cordon Bleu. Although, it was only for three months,” Mehta reveals, adding that after his graduation and taking several cooking classes, he got admitted to the French Culinary Institute in New York. “I would explore many cafes in New York for sandwiches and pizzas. I even worked in a bakery there, so naturally, I had a lot of experience with bread,” he recalls, “I would live on East 7th street in NYC. That is how my cloud kitchen East 7th Pizza & Deli got its name.”



Lemon cheesecake eclair

Mehta and his family are regular patrons at Gat’Oh. “We love their desserts. They are made of authentic, high quality ingredients. I could always tell that Shanaya is skilled at her work. So, when she approached us with the idea of a collaboration, I hopped on,” he shares. In the collaboration, alongside the regular menu serving a wide range of sandwiches and pizzas like puttanesca pizza, the pork pepperoni square and chicken Cubano sandwich, Gat’Oh will pop up with two specially curated desserts, inspired by the classics at East 7th Pizza & Deli.



Shanaya Dastur and Rehan Mehta

Lemon cheesecake eclair, for instance, is inspired by the deli’s popular lemon cheesecake pudding. This one, Dastur informs, is a twist on the classic lemon cheesecake flavour with rich Italian lemon curd pipped into the soft choux pastry with a light cheese mousse and shortbread crumble. The second dessert, forrest noir jar (eggless), is a fun French twist on the dark chocolate pudding. Expect a jar full of layers of chocolate sponge, dark chocolate custard, fresh cherries, a cherry compote, whipped vanilla mascarpone cream and chocolate shavings. “This pop-up is only for the weekend. So, pamper your sweet and savoury tooth for this big celebration!” The duo signs off.

On August 10 to August 11

Time 12 pm to 2.30 pm (lunch); 5.30 pm to 11 pm (dinner)

At East 7th Pizza & Deli, Apollo Bunder, Colaba (for take-aways only).

Log on to Swiggy, Zomato, Thrive (to order)

