From games to garba, enjoy these immersive activities in Mumbai this weekend

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Representation Pic
Thursday
Thrill-filled fun
ADVERTISEMENT
Go all out on playtime at this venue, where packages for video games, arcade games, and go-karting are available for just R99.
Time 11 am to 11 pm
At Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla West.
Log on to phoenixmarketcity.com
Cost Rs 99
Friday
Clay chronicles
Victoria and Albert Museum
Explore the parallel histories and contemporary landscapes that Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum shares with Victoria and Albert Museum in South Kensington, London, through ceramic collections at this expert-led panel discussion.
BDL Museum
TIME 4 pm to 5 pm
AT Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Byculla East.
Unplugged melodies
Dive into the world of fusion, as artiste Shrirang Krishnan brings together beats of carnatic, Sufi, and Bollywood music to raise funds for budding Indian women scientists.
Time 7 pm to 10 pm
AT Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha, Hindurao Patil Marg, Vashi, Navi Mumbai.
CALL 8657865475
Log on to @iwsa_1973
COST Rs 300 onwards
Saturday
Retail therapy
Fill the weekend with self-love, and some conscious retail therapy. This pop-up at Shivaji Park will feature an exhaustive environment-friendly collection for sale by homegrown artisans and craftsmen. Expect sustainable apparel, home decor, (above) crockery, paintings, accessories, and more.
Till September 22
Time 11 am to 7 pm
At Scout Banquet Hall West, Shivaji Park, opposite Mayor’s Bungalow, Dadar West.
Sunday
Aye halo!
Why wait for Navratri to show off your best traditional attire and some killer garba moves? Sign up for this pre-Navratri garba night, where enthusiasts will welcome the upcoming festival with much fanfare.
Time 6 pm onwards
AT Vrindavan Hall, Trikamdas Road, near Kandivali Station, Kandivali West.
Call 9136901020
Cost Rs 350; (Rs 300 for individual passes for groups of 10 and above)
In-house comedy
Attend a live recording of the podcast, Ask (below) Gursimran Khamba Anything, in a house party-like set-up, where participants will get to witness and be part of the episode full of candid conversations.
Time 10 pm At Spades Live, above Smoke House Deli, Pali Hill, Bandra West.
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com Cost R499