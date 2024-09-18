Breaking News
Nine killed dead, 300 injured in new wave of explosions in Lebanon
Ganesh Visarjan: More than two lakh idols immersed in Mumbai during festival
Fulfill our demands in four days: Manoj Jarange to Maharashtra govt
BJP MP Anil Bonde booked over 'Rahul Gandhi's tongue should be singed' remarks
Bodies of couple, 10-year-old daughter found in their home in Nashik
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > From games to garba enjoy these immersive activities in Mumbai this weekend

From games to garba, enjoy these immersive activities in Mumbai this weekend

Updated on: 19 September,2024 09:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi , Niyati Jadaun | devanshi.doshi@mid-day.com mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

From games to garba, enjoy these immersive activities in Mumbai this weekend

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
From games to garba, enjoy these immersive activities in Mumbai this weekend
x
00:00

Thursday
Thrill-filled fun




Go all out on playtime at this venue, where packages for video games, arcade games, and go-karting are available for just R99.
Time 11 am to 11 pm
At Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla West. 
Log on to phoenixmarketcity.com 
Cost Rs 99 


Friday
Clay chronicles

BDL Museum
Victoria and Albert Museum

Explore the parallel histories and contemporary landscapes that Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum shares with Victoria and Albert Museum in South Kensington, London, through ceramic collections at this expert-led panel discussion.


BDL Museum

TIME 4 pm to 5 pm 
AT Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Byculla East.

Unplugged melodies

Dive into the world of fusion, as artiste Shrirang Krishnan brings together beats of carnatic, Sufi, and Bollywood music to raise funds for budding Indian women scientists.
Time 7 pm to 10 pm
AT Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha, Hindurao Patil Marg, Vashi, Navi Mumbai. 
CALL 8657865475 
Log on to @iwsa_1973
COST Rs 300 onwards

Saturday
Retail therapy

Fill the weekend with self-love, and some conscious retail therapy. This pop-up at Shivaji Park will feature an exhaustive environment-friendly collection for sale by homegrown artisans and craftsmen. Expect sustainable apparel, home decor, (above) crockery, paintings, accessories, and more.
Till September 22
Time 11 am to 7 pm
At Scout Banquet Hall West, Shivaji Park, opposite Mayor’s Bungalow, Dadar West.

Sunday
Aye halo!

Why wait for Navratri to show off your best traditional attire and some killer garba moves? Sign up for this pre-Navratri garba night, where enthusiasts will welcome the upcoming festival with much fanfare.  
Time 6 pm onwards
AT Vrindavan Hall, Trikamdas Road, near Kandivali Station, Kandivali West. 
Call 9136901020
Cost Rs 350; (Rs 300 for individual passes for groups of 10 and above)

In-house comedy

Attend a live recording of the podcast, Ask (below) Gursimran Khamba Anything, in a house party-like set-up, where participants will get to witness and be part of the episode full of candid conversations.
Time 10 pm At Spades Live, above Smoke House Deli, Pali Hill, Bandra West.
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com Cost R499

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Lifestyle news mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK