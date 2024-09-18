From games to garba, enjoy these immersive activities in Mumbai this weekend

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Representation Pic

Thursday

Thrill-filled fun

Go all out on playtime at this venue, where packages for video games, arcade games, and go-karting are available for just R99.

Time 11 am to 11 pm

At Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla West.

Log on to phoenixmarketcity.com

Cost Rs 99

Friday

Clay chronicles



Victoria and Albert Museum

Explore the parallel histories and contemporary landscapes that Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum shares with Victoria and Albert Museum in South Kensington, London, through ceramic collections at this expert-led panel discussion.



BDL Museum

TIME 4 pm to 5 pm

AT Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Byculla East.

Unplugged melodies

Dive into the world of fusion, as artiste Shrirang Krishnan brings together beats of carnatic, Sufi, and Bollywood music to raise funds for budding Indian women scientists.

Time 7 pm to 10 pm

AT Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha, Hindurao Patil Marg, Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

CALL 8657865475

Log on to @iwsa_1973

COST Rs 300 onwards

Saturday

Retail therapy

Fill the weekend with self-love, and some conscious retail therapy. This pop-up at Shivaji Park will feature an exhaustive environment-friendly collection for sale by homegrown artisans and craftsmen. Expect sustainable apparel, home decor, (above) crockery, paintings, accessories, and more.

Till September 22

Time 11 am to 7 pm

At Scout Banquet Hall West, Shivaji Park, opposite Mayor’s Bungalow, Dadar West.

Sunday

Aye halo!

Why wait for Navratri to show off your best traditional attire and some killer garba moves? Sign up for this pre-Navratri garba night, where enthusiasts will welcome the upcoming festival with much fanfare.

Time 6 pm onwards

AT Vrindavan Hall, Trikamdas Road, near Kandivali Station, Kandivali West.

Call 9136901020

Cost Rs 350; (Rs 300 for individual passes for groups of 10 and above)

In-house comedy

Attend a live recording of the podcast, Ask (below) Gursimran Khamba Anything, in a house party-like set-up, where participants will get to witness and be part of the episode full of candid conversations.

Time 10 pm At Spades Live, above Smoke House Deli, Pali Hill, Bandra West.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com Cost R499