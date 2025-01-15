Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: Is this what moderate-quality air looks like?
Bombay HC directs BMC to clean up 20 worst hawking spots in Mumbai
Mumbai: Two booked for selling fake insurance policies on bank premises
Mumbai: It’s a race against time for Gokhale, Carnac bridges
Mumbai: BMC plans property tax rebates for residential societies using solar energy
Saif Ali Khan hospitalised after thief attacks him during robbery at Mumbai home
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Coldplay inspired cocktails to mystery games bring in the weekend with these special menus and activities in Mumbai

Coldplay-inspired cocktails to mystery games, bring in the weekend with these special menus and activities in Mumbai

Updated on: 16 January,2025 08:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Divyasha Panda | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Coldplay-inspired cocktails to mystery games, bring in the weekend with these special menus and activities in Mumbai

File pic

Listen to this article
Coldplay-inspired cocktails to mystery games, bring in the weekend with these special menus and activities in Mumbai
x
00:00

Thursday


Coldplay on the double
F&B: Indulge in a pulsating new cocktail menu ahead of pop-rock band Coldplay’s performances in the city. Sip on drinks inspired from songs like Yellow, Sky Full of Stars (below) and Hymn For The Weekend.
Time 12 pm onwards
At Poco Loco Tapas and Bar, Sangeet Samrat Naushad Ali Road, Khar West. 
Call 9324191366 
Cost Rs 550 to Rs 750


Friday


Pic Courtesy/InstagramPic Courtesy/Instagram

Tickle your funny bones
Comedy: Attend a fun set by stand-up comic Kanan Gill as he examines the many ways of being, the very idea of being and the ultimately unsatisfactory nature of experience through witty comebacks and observations. 
Time 4 pm onwards 
At Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, 32nd Road, near Patwardhan Park, Bandra West. 
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com 
Cost Rs 1,200 onwards

Saturday

Pic Courtesy/InstagramPic Courtesy/Instagram

The Bridge effect
Music: Kick-start the weekend with an electrifying performance by indie rock band Thaikkudam Bridge as they unveil their musical prowess in the city.
Time 8 pm onwards 
At Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Patelwadi, Kurla West.  
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com 
Cost Rs 799 onwards

Sunday

A Western Crowned Warbler. Pic courtesy/Vaibhav HaldipurA Western Crowned Warbler. Pic courtesy/Vaibhav Haldipur

Spot the birdie
Nature: Sign up for a nature trail where you get to spot a buzz of avian activity at Tulsi Lake.
Time 6.45 am to 11.30 am 
Meeting Point Cycle Stand, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivli East. 
Call 7738778789 
Cost Rs 1,000

A moment from a previous mafia session. Pic Courtesy/InstagramA moment from a previous mafia session. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Catch me if you can
Game: Wear your detective hats and attend an evening of Mafia games where lies, strategies, and suspicions will entrap players in a thrilling session.
Time 6.30 pm 
At 3 Art House, Ajanta Building, 3rd Cross Road, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West. 
Log on to @3arthouse on Instagram.com 
Cost Rs 300

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

coldplay mumbai Comedy shows Music Food things to do in mumbai mumbai guide

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK