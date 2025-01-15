Coldplay-inspired cocktails to mystery games, bring in the weekend with these special menus and activities in Mumbai

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
File pic
Thursday
Coldplay on the double
F&B: Indulge in a pulsating new cocktail menu ahead of pop-rock band Coldplay’s performances in the city. Sip on drinks inspired from songs like Yellow, Sky Full of Stars (below) and Hymn For The Weekend.
Time 12 pm onwards
At Poco Loco Tapas and Bar, Sangeet Samrat Naushad Ali Road, Khar West.
Call 9324191366
Cost Rs 550 to Rs 750
Friday
Pic Courtesy/Instagram
Tickle your funny bones
Comedy: Attend a fun set by stand-up comic Kanan Gill as he examines the many ways of being, the very idea of being and the ultimately unsatisfactory nature of experience through witty comebacks and observations.
Time 4 pm onwards
At Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, 32nd Road, near Patwardhan Park, Bandra West.
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 1,200 onwards
Saturday
Pic Courtesy/Instagram
The Bridge effect
Music: Kick-start the weekend with an electrifying performance by indie rock band Thaikkudam Bridge as they unveil their musical prowess in the city.
Time 8 pm onwards
At Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Patelwadi, Kurla West.
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 799 onwards
Sunday
A Western Crowned Warbler. Pic courtesy/Vaibhav Haldipur
Spot the birdie
Nature: Sign up for a nature trail where you get to spot a buzz of avian activity at Tulsi Lake.
Time 6.45 am to 11.30 am
Meeting Point Cycle Stand, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivli East.
Call 7738778789
Cost Rs 1,000
A moment from a previous mafia session. Pic Courtesy/Instagram
Catch me if you can
Game: Wear your detective hats and attend an evening of Mafia games where lies, strategies, and suspicions will entrap players in a thrilling session.
Time 6.30 pm
At 3 Art House, Ajanta Building, 3rd Cross Road, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West.
Log on to @3arthouse on Instagram.com
Cost Rs 300