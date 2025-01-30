Ambernath bus driver booked for running over stray dog

While the Ambernath bus driver was turning the bus near a temple, a stray dog on the road got crushed under the vehicle, an official from Shivaji Nagar police station said

An official on Thursday said that the police have registered a case against a school bus driver for allegedly crushing to death a stray dog in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place in the Ambernath area on Tuesday.

While the Ambernath bus driver was turning the bus near a temple, a stray dog on the road got crushed under the vehicle, an official from Shivaji Nagar police station said, reported PTI.

A man who witnessed the incident reported the matter to police and filed a complaint against the driver.

The police on Wednesday registered a case against the Ambernath bus driver under section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the official said.

Man tries to free undertrial prisoner from courtroom, assaults cops; booked

A 19-year-old man allegedly tried to free his friend, an undertrial prisoner, from the custody of police in a courtroom in Thane district, police said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The accused, Sujit Gupta, tried to communicate with Nagesh Dande through gestures in a courtroom of Kalyan court on Tuesday afternoon, following which police personnel asked him to leave the place, reported PTI.

Gupta abused police personnel and pushed them. During the commotion, he tried to free Dande from police custody, an official said.

Police overpowered Gupta and booked him under section 132 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from performing their duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), reported PTI.

Police are scanning footage from CCTV cameras and recording statements of eyewitnesses to establish the sequence of events.

Further action would be taken based on the findings of the ongoing probe, the police official said.

Attempt to run over, abduct college student in Kalyan

Parents of a college student at Kalyan in the district have alleged that there was an attempt to run over and abduct their son, reported PTI.

The accused first tried to drive an SUV into her son's motorbike in the Lokgram area on Monday afternoon, his mother Juhi Sawant said in the complaint lodged at Kolsewadi police station, reported PTI.

The two accomplices of the accused then tried to abduct her son, the complainant claimed.

The incident was captured in CCTV cameras, she said.

Her son fought off the attackers and shouted for help, forcing them to run away, the complaint said.

Police are conducting a probe. No arrest has been made so far, an official said.

(With inputs from PTI)