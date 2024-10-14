Breaking News
Updated on: 14 October,2024 06:13 PM IST  |  New Delhi
What is happening in Mumbai is sad. How can someone sitting in jail claim this, D Raja said

Baba Siddique murder case:

Baba Siddique. Pic/Facebook

CPI leader D Raja has expressed serious concerns regarding the recent murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, questioning the "silence" of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the matter on Monday, reported news agency ANI.


"Murder of Baba Siddique is a matter of concern. What is happening in Mumbai is sad. How can someone sitting in jail claim this...Why is Union Home Minister Amit Shah silent on this, why is he not speaking anything about the crimes being committed in Maharashtra," the CPI leader told ANI. 


Earlier today, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch apprehended Pravin Lonkar from Pune as part of the investigation into Baba Siddique's murder. 


According to Mumbai police, Pravin is the brother of Shubham Lonkar, who allegedly claimed responsibility for the murder on social media, stating that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the murder.

Shubham Lonkar is currently absconding, and police report that Pravin Lonkar provided shelter to both the arrested accused in Pune.

In a related development, an ossification test was conducted on Dharmaraj Kashyap, one of the accused in the murder case. 

The results confirmed that he is not a minor, countering claims made by his lawyer. An ossification test is a medical procedure that estimates a person's age by examining the degree of bone fusion and is commonly used for age determination, stated ANI.

Following the test results, Kashyap was presented before the court, which granted police custody till October 21. The Esplanade Court in Mumbai ordered the test after concerns were raised regarding Kashyap's age by his lawyer claiming him as a minor.

According to officials, the arrested accused, identified as Pravin Lonkar, aged 28, is the brother of Shubham Lonkar, who is also implicated in the conspiracy, ANI stated.

They allegedly got in Dharmaraj Kashyap and Shivkumar Gautam in the plot to kill Baba Siddique, officials said.

On Sunday, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, had called for the resignation of Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, insisting that he must take responsibility for the incident.

Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction leader Baba Siddique was tragically shot dead outside his office in Nirmal Nagar. His last rites were conducted with full state honours at Bada Qabrastan in Mumbai on Sunday. 

(With inputs from ANI)

