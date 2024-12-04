The suspects produced fabricated job offer letters and joining letters of RBI and Maharashtra Transport Department etc., bearing fake rubber stamps to win the trust of the victim, said an official

Three members of a family were booked for allegedly cheating an unemployed man from Navi Mumbai of Rs 2.71 crore under the pretext of offering him a government job, police said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the accused approached the man in April 2023, claiming they could land him a job in government organisations through their contacts, an official said.

They produced fabricated job offer letters and joining letters of RBI and Maharashtra Transport Department etc., bearing fake rubber stamps to win the trust of the victim.

The victim ended up paying Rs 2,71,50,000 over the 16 months from April 2023 to the accused.

He approached the police after he failed to get the placement and the accused refused to return his money, the official added.

Police registered a case on Tuesday under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Nobody has been arrested so far and further investigations are being conducted, the official said.

Two held for cheating businessman of Rs 18 crore by illegally selling CIDCO land in Navi Mumbai

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the police arrested two persons for allegedly duping a businessman of nearly Rs 18 crore by illegally selling him a land owned by the Maharashtra government's agency CIDCO in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the role of some officials of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and revenue department is also under the scanner for allegedly helping the accused in the crime, he said.

The Navi Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Friday arrested the two accused on charges of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, the official said.

During the probe, the police found their property has been acquired by CIDCO, for which they received compensation, but they later allegedly forged property documents and sold the same plot to the businessman, he said, the news agency reported.

The police were also searching for their associates, the PTI reported on Monday.

The businessman in a police complaint filed last year claimed he was lured into investing money in the land, the official said.

The complainant alleged that two other suspects, some local real estate agents and the arrested accused handed him forged NOCs (no objection certificates) and fraudulent documents of the property, he said.

Search was on for a real estate agent and some others involved in the fraud, the police added, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)