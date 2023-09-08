Mumbai: 15-year-old questioned for 'hoax' letters to police

For the past several months, various police stations in Mumbai have been receiving letters identifying individuals as members of the PFI, an official said

The Bhoiwada police in Mumbai questioned a teenager and are searching for two men who made frivolous complaints, alleging that several men allegedly claimed to belong to a terrorist group planning to target religious places and incite riots. The police have tracked down the 15-year-old and handed him over to his parents, the police said.

According to the police, For the past several months, various police stations in Mumbai have been receiving letters identifying individuals as members of the PFI (Popular Front of India). These letters claim that the mentioned individuals have come from Jammu and Kashmir and have received training to sow discord between communities and incite riots. The letters also include mobile numbers of these individuals, alleging that they have been trained to target religious places.

A police official stated, "Many of the police stations investigated the contents of the letters and found that the names and contacts of the individuals have no links to PFI or any organizations."

He added, "A similar letter was discovered by Bhoiwada police on September 1, leading to the registration of an FIR against unknown individuals under various sections of the Indian Penal Code."

The DCP (Zone 4) had instructed Subhash Borate, the Senior Inspector of Bhoiwada police station, to prioritise the matter and identify the individuals responsible for sending these letters.

"During the investigation, we determined that the letters were sent from Chembur. Subsequently, we set up a trap to reach to the person, a 15-year-old boy, and found around 15 letters in his possession," said DCP (Zone 4) Prashant Kadam.

During the child's questioning, the police discovered that two individuals, Mohammed Afsar Azaad Rahimtulla Khan and Mohammed Akhtar Khan, were allegedly behind this. They had included the names of people they considered rivals or troublemakers in the letters. The letters were addressed to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Maharashtra as well.

"We are actively searching for both of the accused, who have had prior run-ins with the law and claim to be leaders of the Mathadi Union," said Subhash Borate, Senior Inspector of Bhoiwada police station.

"The boy was used by the accused, who probably had no idea about the contents of the letters, and in fact, he didn't even know the culprits by name," he added."