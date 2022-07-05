Breaking News
Amravati murder case: NIA takes custody of all accused
Mumbai weather update: Heavy showers cause waterlogging, traffic snarls in parts of city
Will decide on cabinet formation soon, but for now let us breathe: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Kandivli double murder case: Minor in suicide note reveals why she killed her mother
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Elgar Parishad accused Sudhir Dhawale to go on day long hunger strike

Mumbai: Elgar Parishad accused Sudhir Dhawale to go on day-long hunger strike

Updated on: 05 July,2022 08:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

“My co-accused are not being treated properly, not being sent to the government hospital for further treatment. Also, the health system in the prison lacks basic facilities,” Dhawale stated

Mumbai: Elgar Parishad accused Sudhir Dhawale to go on day-long hunger strike

Human rights activist Sudhir Dhawale, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case


Elgar Parishad accused Sudhir Dhawale is set to go on a one-day hunger strike in Taloja jail to protest the poor condition of the medical facility in the jail, on Tuesday which marks the death anniversary of Father Stan Swamy, a co-accused in the case

Dhawale has intimated Jail Suprintendent Uttam Pawar about the strike. In his letter the human rights activist said, “Father Stan has died due to ill-treatment in jail. He was suffering from Parkinson’s but was struggling for basic medical facilities in jail. At the same time, another co-accused 82-year-old poet Varavara Rao was facing the same issues in jail.”




Rao is currently out on bail and is set to return to the prison by July 13.


“My co-accused are not being treated properly, not being sent to the government hospital for further treatment. Also, the health system in the prison lacks basic facilities,” Dhawale stated.

taloja jail mumbai mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK