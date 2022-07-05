Mumbai: Elgar Parishad accused Sudhir Dhawale to go on day-long hunger strike

“My co-accused are not being treated properly, not being sent to the government hospital for further treatment. Also, the health system in the prison lacks basic facilities,” Dhawale stated

Human rights activist Sudhir Dhawale, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case

Elgar Parishad accused Sudhir Dhawale is set to go on a one-day hunger strike in Taloja jail to protest the poor condition of the medical facility in the jail, on Tuesday which marks the death anniversary of Father Stan Swamy, a co-accused in the case.

Dhawale has intimated Jail Suprintendent Uttam Pawar about the strike. In his letter the human rights activist said, “Father Stan has died due to ill-treatment in jail. He was suffering from Parkinson’s but was struggling for basic medical facilities in jail. At the same time, another co-accused 82-year-old poet Varavara Rao was facing the same issues in jail.”

Rao is currently out on bail and is set to return to the prison by July 13.

“My co-accused are not being treated properly, not being sent to the government hospital for further treatment. Also, the health system in the prison lacks basic facilities,” Dhawale stated.