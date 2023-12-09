Mumbai: Man beats wife to death for not giving money for alcohol

The 42-year-old accused was arrested by the railway police from Malwani in Malad area while he was trying to flee the city

A man allegedly killed his wife in Goregaon East in Mumbai after she refused to give him money for alcohol, a police official said on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

The 42-year-old accused was arrested by the railway police from Malwani in Malad area while he was trying to flee the city, the official added, reported PTI.

On Thursday evening, Parveen Ansari (26) was found grievously injured in her house and was declared dead on arrival by doctors at a nearby hospital, the official said, reported PTI.

"Her husband Moinuddin Ansari was untraceable. Our probe found he used to fight with her over money for alcohol. On Thursday, he picked up a fight with her on the same issue and thrashed her," he said, reported PTI.

Anasri was held by the Borivali railway police while he was attempting to escape from the metropolis, the official added, reported PTI.

In another case, a 22-year-old man allegedly killed a watchman at Sanpada in Navi Mumbai in the wee hours of Friday for refusing to give a matchstick to him, an official said, reported PTI.

The accused, Mohammad Adil Azamali Sheikh, is a resident of Turbhe Naka, he said, reported PTI.

"When Sheikh was passing by a rickshaw stand on Belapur Road, he asked for a matchstick from the 53-year-old victim Prasad Bhanusingh Khadka, but the latter did not give any. This angered Sheikh. He picked up a big stone and hit it on the victim's head," the police official said, adding that the incident took place around 1.45 am, reported PTI.

The victim died on the spot and his body was later sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said, reported PTI.

The accused was arrested and an offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) was registered against him, he said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested two history-sheeters in connection with six cases of thefts in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday, reported PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the city police apprehended the duo who were about to board a state transport bus in Kalyan on Thursday, senior inspector Naresh Pawar said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)