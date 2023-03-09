Breaking News
Mumbai: Two arrested for stealing gold from factory

Updated on: 09 March,2023 08:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The arrested accused have been identified as Arif Salim Shaikh and Salman Sukkur Shaikh. The investigation revealed that Arif had allegedly hatched a conspiracy to pay off his debt

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


The MHB police arrested a youth and his accomplice who ran away with the gold from a factory in Mumbai on the second day of their work.


The arrested accused have been identified as Arif Salim Shaikh and Salman Sukkur Shaikh. The investigation revealed that Arif had allegedly hatched a conspiracy to pay off his debt. Both of them have been remanded in police custody by a court in Mumbai.



The complainant has a gold jewellery manufacturing factory in Dahisar. In February, Arif continued to work with the complainant.


Police told Mid-day that Arif hatched a conspiracy to steal, seeing that there is plenty of gold in the factory.

"On the day of the job, Arif ran away with the gold. Arif called Salim. Salim went to Howrah with the stolen gold. Arif went to his friend's house in Ahmedabad. In the afternoon the complainant came to the factory. He noticed that gold was stolen from the factory," officials told Mid-day.

The complainant rushed to the MHB police station. A team under the guidance of DCP Ajaykumar Bansal, Assistant Inspector Suryakant Pawar, and Sub Inspector Akhilesh Bombe, started the investigation. During the investigation, officials said that Pawar "got information about Arif, and both of them were arrested and brought to Mumbai. The court sent him to police custody."

Police reached Khadakpur Junction by taxi from Howrah Airport to arrest Arif, said officials.

"At that time, an express from Ahmedabad to Howrah was at Khadakpur Junction. A police team entered that express. Police conducted a search operation in 12 sleeper coaches and 3 AC tire coaches. Finally, Arif, who was sleeping in a sleeper compartment, was detained by the police. In his investigation, Salman's name came up. 40 grams of gold have been seized from both of them. Investigation revealed that he sold the gold in Shivri, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad," Police told Mid-Day.

