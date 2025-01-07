They had quarrelled over exam seating after which accused carried knife to school

The main accused had been suspended by the school and was there just to appear for the exam. Representation pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Two minors detained for attacking schoolmates with knife after fight x 00:00

The Antop Hill police have detained two minor boys for attacking two other boys inside their school premises. The police said that one of the accused had carried a knife in his schoolbag and attacked the victim after they had verbal and physical altercations over seating arrangements for the pre-board examinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The incident came to light around 8.30 am on Monday, when we received a call about two schoolboys being injured. Both boys were taken to Sion hospital and are undergoing treatment. Two other boys have been detained and we are investigating the matter. They are all studying in the same school and had a dispute over seating arrangements for the exam,” DCP (Zone IV) R Ragasudha said.

According to the police, the two boys detained are studying in the Hindi medium section while the two injured study in the English medium section of the same school. “They fought over the seating arrangement and as the situation escalated, the main accused took out a knife from his schoolbag and attacked the victims. The other accused minor boy helped him during the attack and hence both were detained,” DCP Ragasudha said.

The officer further stated that the main accused was short-tempered and had been suspended by the school earlier. “He had been suspended by the school earlier and was there just to appear for the pre-board examinations.” The two victims, both aged 15 years, have sustained minor injuries and are currently undergoing medical treatment. “One boy sustained injuries to the hand and the other sustained injuries on the stomach. Doctors at Sion hospital said their condition is stable,” DCP Ragasudha said.

A case has been registered against the accused boys, also aged 15 years at the Antop Hill police station. “Both have been booked under section 109, attempt to murder of the BNS and under the relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act,” said a police officer.