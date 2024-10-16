A bomb threat call was made to the Mumbai airport following which the Sahar Police has launched investigations in the matter and was successful in tracing and nabbing the suspect in the case, an official said

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday said that the Sahar Police has nabbed a suspect in connection with threat to Mumbai airport.

An official said, "A bomb threat call was made to the Mumbai airport following which the Sahar Police has launched investigations in the matter and was successful in tracing and nabbing the suspect in the case."

Sources said that the call, which raised significant concerns about airport security, has led to the arrest of an individual by the police.

The police said that following the information regarding the threat, the matter was taken up on priority and detailed investigations were launched by the police, investigations in the matter are underway.

Further details will be updated.