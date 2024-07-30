A court at Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday remanded 11 persons to police custody, an official said

As many as 11 people held by the police in connection with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's son's death case were on Tuesday sent to police custody till Aug 4, an official said.

A court at Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday remanded 11 persons to police custody, the official said, reported the PTI.

They were arrested in connection with the death of Shiv Sena (UBT) Thane unit deputy chief Milind More during an altercation.

An autorickshaw driver, local villagers and employees of the resort, where Milind More died, are among the accused, police said.

According to the PTI, an official of the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police told the media that the accused, charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, among other offences, were produced before a local magistrate, who remanded them to police custody till August 4.

Milind More had gone to a resort on Sunday with his family members and while returning in the evening there was a dispute with some autorickshaw drivers and during the ensuing altercation he collapsed and died of a suspected heart attack, according to the police.

The 45-year-old politician, son of Raghunath More, former Thane district chief of the undivided Shiv Sena, was at the resort in Navapur when the incident occurred, Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Bajbale said earlier.

Based on a complaint by Milind More's kin, a case was registered under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused, who were subsequently arrested.

Following the incident, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde had ordered for a demolition drive against illegal structures in Arnala beach area.

After learning about the incident, CM Shinde visited More's residence and offer condolences.

The statement said that after CM Shinde found out about the incident, he directed the Vasai-Virar Municipal Commissioner to take immediate action against all illegal resorts in the Arnala beach area and a massive demolition drive was launched following his orders.

"Portions of several unauthorised resorts have already been demolished by the municipal authorities," it stated.

The Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) had on Monday started razing illegal structures near the Arnala beach where the resort is located.

(with PTI inputs)