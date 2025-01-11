They had tied up 80-year-old woman and her help and looted valuables worth R7.85 lakh from the elderly woman’s Vile Parle home

Crime Branch officers with the accused, Babu Anand Sindal

The Crime Branch managed to nab two people who held an elderly 80-year-old woman and her house help hostage, bound their hands, legs and faces with cello tape and escaped with Rs 7.85 lakh of valuables. The main accused used to work as a house help in the area, police said. Both accused were arrested by Crime Branch Unit VIII and handed over to the Vile Parle police.

The accused have been identified as Babu Anand Sindal, 27, and Shweta Jayesh Ladge, 35, both residents of Versova. They were previously arrested by Versova police for cheating. The duo allegedly stole 17 tolas of gold worth R6.80 lakh and R1.05 lakh in cash. The police stated that another suspect is still on the run.

Efforts are ongoing to recover the stolen gold jewellery and cash. Representation Pic/iStock

The victims are Radhika Dhichvalkar, 80, and her maid Sangita, 40, who live in a society on Tejpal Scheme Road, Vile Parle East. According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon between 12 pm and 2 pm, while Radhika was at home with Sangita. The accused rang the doorbell, and when Radhika opened the door, the two forcibly entered and locked the door from the inside.

A Crime Branch officer said, “The main accused is Shweta Ladge, who worked as a maid in the neighbourhood. She hired Sangita to work in the victim’s house. Ladge planned the robbery and sent two individuals to Dhichvalkar’s house, knowing that the family members were senior citizens.”

“They rang the doorbell, and when Radhika Dhichvalkar opened the door, they threatened her with a knife. They took both women in the house hostage, tying their hands, legs, and faces with cello tape. The accused stole the jewellery the victims were wearing and later opened the locker and stole the gold before fleeing. Around 2 pm Radhika’s son returned home and found the door open. On entering, he discovered his mother and the maid tied up. He immediately freed them and alerted the police.

Police took Ladge into custody, and she revealed details about the incident. Efforts are ongoing to recover the stolen gold jewellery and cash and to trace the absconding accused.

Rs 6.80 lakh

Value of just the stolen gold

Rs 1.05L

Amount of cash stolen