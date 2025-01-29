Police in Palghar have formed eight teams to trace missing Shiv Sena functionary Ashok Dhodi, who disappeared on January 20. Four suspects have been detained, and the investigation is ongoing.

The police in Palghar have launched a major operation to locate Ashok Dhodi, a local functionary of Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, who has been missing since January 20. In connection with the disappearance, four individuals have been detained, and the investigation is progressing with the formation of eight specialised teams to solve the case, as per PTI reports.

Dhodi, who serves as the Dahanu assembly constituency coordinator for the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, was last seen on the 20th of January, after he was reportedly travelling between Gholwad and Dahanu, a journey of approximately 15 kilometres. According to police officials, Dhodi arrived in Dahanu around 4 pm and was last spotted in Gholwad at approximately 6 pm. His sudden disappearance has sparked concerns, and his wife has raised suspicions over the involvement of certain individuals, leading to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) at Gholwad police station.

District Superintendent of Police, Balasaheb Patil, in a press briefing, stated that the authorities have detained four people in connection with the case. Of these, three individuals have been formally charged, and investigations are continuing. “We have formed eight teams, including those from the local crime branch, and are actively working on the case. The teams are relying on intelligence inputs, technical data, and information gathered from the detained suspects,” Patil said.

However, the investigation has faced complications, especially after one of the suspects managed to escape from police custody, creating additional challenges for the team. Despite this setback, the police remain confident that the case will be solved soon, with the Superintendent expressing optimism that they would have more answers by the evening.

The preliminary probe has suggested that Dhodi’s disappearance might be related to a property dispute within his family, which could provide crucial leads in understanding the motive behind his abduction. To aid the investigation, the police are making use of mobile tracking and other advanced technical surveillance methods, hoping to uncover more information and locate Dhodi’s whereabouts.

The police have charged the detained suspects under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections 140 (3) (1) related to kidnapping or abduction for murder or ransom, 142 (wrongful confinement), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention).

(With inputs from PTI)