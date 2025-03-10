Meanwhile, the condition of another biker, Arvindkumar Kaithal, is said to be critical. The 21-year-old has also suffered 40-50 per cent burns in the blaze, which broke out at Sher-E-Punjab Society

Representational pic

A 22-year-old biker died in the fire that broke out early on Sunday at the Sher-E-Punjab Society near a gurdwara at Takshila in the Andheri (East) area.

According to the information shared by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the victim, identified as Aman Harishankar Saroj, had suffered 40-50 per cent burns in the incident and died on Monday while undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Meanwhile, the condition of another biker, Arvindkumar Kaithal, is said to be critical. The 21-year-old has also suffered 40-50 per cent burns in the blaze.

The blaze in the pipeline erupted at 12.35 am in a severely leaking supply pipeline of the Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), passing through the middle of a road, a fire official informed on Sunday.

A water tanker, a fire engine, and other assistance were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was extinguished by 1.34 am, the official said.

Earlier, news agency PTI had reported that the Saroj and Kaithal, who were undergoing treatment at Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Centre in Jogeshwari, took discharge against medical advice.

Meanwhile, a 52-year-old rickshaw driver, Suresh Kailas Gupta, who had suffered 20 per cent burns, is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU). His condition is said to be stable.

As per PTI, the MGL, in its statement, said the gas pipeline was damaged due to the JCB (earth-excavating machine) impact during unauthorised and uncontrolled digging on Sunday night, leading to the fire.

The fire brigade and the MGL emergency team extinguished the blaze.

According to the statement, the gas supply was stopped for repair work on the pipeline.

"Unfortunately, three persons were injured in the incident and rushed to the hospital." With the support of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the situation was under control and the rectification work was in progress, the statement said, reported PTI.

As per the statement, the authorities concerned, including police, were investigating the incident to find out the persons and agencies involved, which led to this unfortunate event, reported PTI.

To avoid such incidents, the MGL has been constantly coordinating with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and holding discussions with its senior officials.