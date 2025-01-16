AAP condemns attack on Saif Ali Khan, says BJP is too busy looting Mumbai

Meanwhile, the Opposition leaders slammed the Maharashtra government, saying the knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan by an intruder shows that not even celebrities are safe in the state

Preeti Sharma Menon

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday condemned the attack on on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan by an intruder at his home in Mumbai.

“If the elite can be attacked in their homes, what safety can the Aam Aadmi hope for! The law and order situation in Mumbai, has deteriorated under the BJP. Former Maharashtra Cabinet minister Baba Siddiqui was gunned down in full public view. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is too busy looting the BMC and doesn’t have time to pay attention to Mumbai’s law and order”, said Preeti Sharma Menon, Mumbai President, Aam Aadmi Party.

Meanwhile, the Opposition leaders slammed the Maharashtra government, saying the knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan by an intruder shows that not even celebrities are safe in the state.

"No one is safe. Let alone ordinary people, even celebrities who have their own security are not safe," said Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut.

Khan is a Padma Shri recipient and had recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi along with his family, Raut noted.

Police in the state are mostly deployed for the security of politicians, "especially those who defect", Raut said, adding, "There is no fear of law. The government stands exposed."

NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule expressed concern over the attack on Khan, terming the incident as "worrisome".

Another NCP (SP) leader and former home minister Anil Deshmukh said an attack on a big star like Saif Ali Khan was very unfortunate, and the police department should take strict action.

It is the responsibility of the government to provide an environment free from fear for artists, he said.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan received multiple injuries after an intruder attacked him with a knife during an alleged burglary attempt at his residence in Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday.

Khan, 54, was taken to the Lilavati Hospital where he underwent surgery and was "in recovery", his representatives said.

The intruder fled from the spot following the incident which took place at around 2.30 am at his 12th-floor house in the Satguru Sharan building in the Bandra area.

After Khan's medical procedure, his team in a statement said the actor has come out of the surgery and is out of danger.

"He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police are investigating the incident," the statement said.

The actor's team thanked Dr Niraj Uttamani, Dr Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain and the team at the Lilavati hospital.

"Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time," they said.