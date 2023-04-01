At 12, she helped eight students pass SSC exams

Jenil Bramhabhatt was a model student, ideal daughter and good, helpful friend according to her friends and neighbours

Jenil Bramhabhatt wanted to be a neurologist and was studying in first year Science

The 18-year-old, who was killed in the Grant Road murders incident, was very intelligent and had coached eight students older than her for the SSC exam and a friend with HSC exam. Jenil Bramhabhatt was in Std VIII when these eight students staying in the neighbourhood failed in the SSC prelims. They say they owe their careers to her. Thanks to her, they said each of them scored over 65 per cent when they took the SSC exam and continue to excel in their fields.

Jenil also coached a friend who had failed in the HSC exam. Friends said Jenil was good in academics and aspired to become a neurologist. She told her friends and parents that after becoming a neurologist she would treat poor people for free and it was her dream.



Parvati Mansion at Grant Road where Chetan Gala killed three of his neighbours including Jenil Bramhabhatt. Pic/Ashish Raje

Speaking to mid-day, a friend of Jenil said, “Jenil was my best friend. I had failed in the HSC exam. Jenil was in SSC then. She told me she would help me in studies and I will pass. I asked her how she would be able to. She told me she just had to read my books. I trusted her and every day she came to help me. She taught me all the subjects in commerce. She introduced me to various easy methods of learning. I cleared my HSC because of her. Jenil became my mentor and I completed my studies.”

Another friend told mid-day, “About eight of us in the neighbourhood failed in the SSC preliminary exam few years back. Jenil told us that she would help in our studies. Every day she managed to find time to teach us. She was in Std 8 but she was teaching us Std 10 students. We all passed in the SSC exam with over 65 per cent. Jenil was lucky for us. We all went on to study science, commerce, etc.” Another friend said, “Jenil was the best student in her school and also stood second in a contest of India’s International Movement to Unite Nations. She won many medals in school and wanted to become a neurologist.”

A family member of Jenil said, “Jenil was also active in religious activities and Samaj functions. Our family follows Swaminarayan and she had gone to Ahmedabad two months back for Seva. She joined preparations for guru Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s 100th birthday celebration and Janmashtabdi Mahotsav at Ahmedabad. Every Sunday a ladies sabha (prayers) took place at Jenil’s house. She also had a Swaminarayan temple in a separate room where she prayed every day. Jenil never used a mobile phone but she had gifted a mobile phone to her sister after saving her pocket money.”