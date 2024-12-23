BMC launches adult BCG vaccination drive to combat Tuberculosis in Mumbai

The high-risk groups are patients who were diagnosed with TB in the last 5 years, household contacts of TB patients in the last 3 years, self-declared diabetes, self-declared smokers, undernourished and more than 60 years old age group

BMC headquarters. File Pic

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated a groundbreaking adult BCG vaccination campaign targeting high-risk populations across 12 administrative divisions of Mumbai, the civic body said in an official statement.

On the first day of implementation on Monday, 1,990 citizens were successfully vaccinated as part of a strategic effort to eliminate tuberculosis by 2025, said BMC.

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani emphasised the importance of preventive health services, urging citizens to participate in the voluntary vaccination program.

The initiative, a pilot project by the Indian Council of Medical Research and National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, focuses on six high-risk groups above 18 years of age for vaccination.

The high-risk groups are patients who were diagnosed with TB in the last 5 years, household contacts of TB patients in the last 3 years, self-declared diabetes, self-declared smokers, undernourished and more than 60 years old age group.

The vaccination drive introduces two innovative approaches to TB prevention. A voluntary BCG vaccination program will be implemented with written consent from eligible beneficiaries, following an extensive survey conducted by health volunteers from September 2024 onwards.

Additionally, the Cyt-TB test, under the Programmatic Management of TB Preventive Therapy by the Central TB Department, is a skin layer test based on tuberculosis antigen, the civic body stated.

In 2023, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region registered 50,206 TB patients undergoing treatment, underscoring the critical need for comprehensive prevention strategies.

The Cyt-TB test specifically aims to identify asymptomatic individuals with potential TB infection, particularly focusing on family members of TB patients.

The test has been started mainly to check the possibility of future TB infection in the family members of TB patients. If the test is positive only then the person in contact needs to take TB preventive medicines, BMC stated.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr. Vipin Sharma appealed to Mumbai residents to contact their nearest health center and cooperate with TB staff to maximize the program's effectiveness.

The test, which requires a follow-up within 48 to 72 hours, represents a simple, affordable, and proactive approach to tuberculosis management. The test is similar to the Tuberculin Skin Test.

This comprehensive initiative aligns with the Government of India's ambitious goal of eliminating tuberculosis by 2025, demonstrating Mumbai's commitment to innovative public health interventions and preventive care.