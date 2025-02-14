Officials says satellite systems don’t face network issues, unlike landlines which don’t work half the time

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to wind up Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) hotlines and switch to satellite-based hotlines instead. This new system will be implemented before the monsoon.

“We are using 63 MTNL hotlines, which are directly connected with all civic wards, fire bridges, police and other government authorities. These hotlines are mainly used during a disaster. But most of the time these hotlines are not working. Currently we use mobile or very high frequency wireless systems during emergency situations. But hotlines are the best option for communication during such times,” said an official from the civic disaster control department.

According to the official, satellite-based hotline systems don’t face any network issues as both ends connect via satellite. “This system can also function during heavy rain. We are planning to implement it before the monsoon. The estimated cost of the project is R6 crore,” the official said. Currently, the civic disaster department has 63 hotlines, but after the upgrade, there will be 75-80 hotlines. “We have decided to set up disaster rooms in the 13 hospitals,” the official added.

Citizens’ also ditch MTNL

Dadar resident Sachin S said, “I was using an MTNL landline connection a decade ago. But there were many challenges. Many times the landline was dead, or I received higher bills. So we discontinued the service. We are using mobile phones as landlines even at home.”

Rajesh Pandya, a resident of Dahisar, said he stopped using the MTNL mobile network service two years ago due to network and internet connectivity issues. “I ported my number to another service provider,” Pandya said, adding that he always faced connectivity issues while travelling from Dahisar towards the city, especially after crossing Andheri.

Sunny Sawant, a resident of Naigaon, told mid-day that his family stopped using the MTNL landline service during the pandemic as they started receiving bills that were extremely high and the service was not working properly.

Varsha Shah, another MTNL mobile service user, said, “I have been using the MTNL service but constantly face network connectivity issues and get low internet speed even on the road. At times, even urgent messages from banks are not received due to network issues. However, messages to recharge the plan come in regularly but better facilities are not provided. I have decided to port my number to another service provider.”

Union Speak

“When we raise questions about MTNL in the Parliament, we get information that the government launches satellites for better connectivity. But where is this connectivity? Do consumers get network? In 2015, MTNL started a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS). At the time I asked for new staff to be hired. But no one listens. The operational area of the MTNL is spread in Mumbai, Thane, Mira Bhayandar, Navi Mumbai and Panvel civic corporation limits. But there are only 1200 people who work for maintenance. It’s not possible to maintain such a huge area with such a shortage of manpower. Government policies are killing MTNL, which has had better connectivity in the past,” said Arvind Sawant, Member of Parliament and president of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Kamgar Sangh.

