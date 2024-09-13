Central Railway will run 22 special night suburban trains between CSMT Mumbai and Kalyan/Thane for the Ganpati festival on the night of September 14/15, September 15/16, and September 17/18 on the main line

Representative pic

Listen to this article Central Railway to run 22 Special Night Suburban Trains for Ganpati festival in Mumbai x 00:00

Central Railway will run 22 special night suburban trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan/Thane for the Ganpati festival on the night of September 14/15, September 15/16, and September 17/18 on the main line.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the Harbour Line, Special Suburban trains will operate between CSMT and Panvel for Ganpati immersion on the intervening night of September 17/18.

The special trains will halt at all the stations between CSMT Mumbai and Kalyan/Thane/Panvel. The list of the trains and their timings are given below:

On Down Main Line (On September 14/15; September 15/16 and September 17/18)

CSMT-Kalyan Special 1 will depart CSMT Mumbai at 1.40 am and arrive Kalyan at 03.10 am. CSMT-Thane Special 1 will depart CSMT Mumbai at 2.30 am and arrive Thane at 3.30 am. CSMT-Kalyan Special 3 will depart CSMT Mumbai at 3.25 am and arrive Kalyan at 4.55 am.

On Up Main Line (On September 14/15; September 15/16 and September 17/18)

Kalyan-CSMT Special 2 will depart Kalyan at 00:05 am and arrive CSMT at 1.30 am. Thane-CSMT Special 2 will depart Thane at 1.00 am and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 2.00 am. Thane-CSMT Special 4 will depart Thane at 02.00 hrs and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 03.00 hrs.

On Down Harbour Line (September 17/18)

CSMT-Panvel Special 1 will depart CSMT Mumbai at 1.30 am and arrive Panvel at 2.50 am. The Special 3 train will depart CSMT Mumbai at 2.45 am and arrive Panvel at 4.05 am.

On Up Harbour Line (September 17/18)

Panvel-CSMT Special 2 will depart Panvel at 1 am and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 2.20 am. The Special 4 train will depart Panvel at 1.45 am and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 3.05 am.