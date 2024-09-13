Breaking News
Central Railway to run 22 Special Night Suburban Trains for Ganpati festival in Mumbai

Central Railway to run 22 Special Night Suburban Trains for Ganpati festival in Mumbai

Updated on: 13 September,2024 08:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Central Railway will run 22 special night suburban trains between CSMT Mumbai and Kalyan/Thane for the Ganpati festival on the night of September 14/15, September 15/16, and September 17/18 on the main line

Representative pic

Representative pic

Central Railway to run 22 Special Night Suburban Trains for Ganpati festival in Mumbai
Central Railway will run 22 special night suburban trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan/Thane for the Ganpati festival on the night of September 14/15, September 15/16, and September 17/18 on the main line.


On the Harbour Line, Special Suburban trains will operate between CSMT and Panvel for Ganpati immersion on the intervening night of September 17/18.



The special trains will halt at all the stations between CSMT Mumbai and Kalyan/Thane/Panvel. The list of the trains and their timings are given below:


On Down Main Line (On September 14/15; September 15/16 and September 17/18)
CSMT-Kalyan Special 1 will depart CSMT Mumbai at 1.40 am and arrive Kalyan at 03.10 am. CSMT-Thane Special 1 will depart CSMT Mumbai at 2.30 am and arrive Thane at 3.30 am. CSMT-Kalyan Special 3 will depart CSMT Mumbai at 3.25 am and arrive Kalyan at 4.55 am. 

On Up Main Line (On September 14/15; September 15/16 and September 17/18)
Kalyan-CSMT Special 2 will depart Kalyan at 00:05 am and arrive CSMT at 1.30 am. Thane-CSMT Special 2 will depart Thane at 1.00 am and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 2.00 am. Thane-CSMT Special 4 will depart Thane at 02.00 hrs and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 03.00 hrs.

On Down Harbour Line (September 17/18)
CSMT-Panvel Special 1 will depart CSMT Mumbai at 1.30 am and arrive Panvel at 2.50 am. The Special 3 train will depart CSMT Mumbai at 2.45 am and arrive Panvel at 4.05 am.

On Up Harbour Line (September 17/18)
Panvel-CSMT Special 2 will depart Panvel at 1 am and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 2.20 am. The Special 4 train will depart Panvel at 1.45 am and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 3.05 am.

 

