The Central Railway will operate trains from Panvel and CSMT Mumbai from Thursday to Sunday on the occasion of Ganeshotsav 2024

File pic

Listen to this article Ganeshotsav 2024: CR to run 14 additional trips of unreserved special trains from Mumbai x 00:00

The Central Railway (CR), in a press release, stated on Thursday that it will operate 14 Unreserved Ganpati Special Trains for the benefit of devotees travelling for the Ganeshotsav 2024 festivities. The details of the trains are given below:

ADVERTISEMENT

CSMT-Khed-CSMT Unreserved Special (Two trips)

The 01069 Unreserved Special train will depart Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai at 11.30 pm on Thursday and arrive at Khed at 5.15 am the next day. The 01070 Unreserved Special train will depart Khed at 6 am on Monday and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 1.30 pm the same day. The 20-coach trains will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Sape Wamne, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Diwankhavati and Kalambani Budruk.

There will be four Sleeper Class compartments and 16 General Second Class ones.

Panvel-Khed-Panvel Unreserved Special (Six trips)

The 01071 Unreserved Special train will depart Panvel at 11 am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and arrive at Khed at 2.45 pm the same day. The 01072 Unreserved Special train will depart Khed at 3.15 pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and arrive at Panvel at 8.30 pm the same day. The trains will halt at Pen, Roha, Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Sape Wamne, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Diwankhavati and Kalambani Budruk. The 20-coach trains will have four Sleeper Class compartments and 16 General Second Class ones.



Panvel-Khed-Panvel Unreserved Special (Six trips)

The 01073 Unreserved Special train will depart Panvel at 9.10 am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and arrive Khed at 1 am the next day. The 01074 Unreserved Special train will depart Khed at 6 am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and arrive Panvel at 10 am the same day. The trains will halt at Pen, Roha, Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Sape Wamne, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Diwankhavati and Kalambani Budruk.

CR has asked passengers to book tickets for the trains through UTS system before the departure. The normal charges as applicable for superfast mail/express trains will be levied. For detailed timings and halts, passengers travelling on the special trains for Ganeshotsav 2024 festivities can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.



The railways has urged passengers to avail the special Ganeshotsav 2024 train services for better travel.



