Breaking News
BMC Budget 2025: Mega projects may cause liquidity problems for civic body
Mumbai weather updates: City’s hottest January ever
Mumbai: ‘Family was threatened in order to force me to smuggle drugs’
Five hurt after Mercedes hits them at Mumbai airport parking lot
Slab falls at Mumbai University’s sports complex in Kalina
shot-button
Budget 2025 Budget 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Class 10 student ends life in Thane cops launch probe

Class 10 student ends life in Thane; cops launch probe

Updated on: 03 February,2025 12:13 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Some passers-by on Saturday spotted the student hanging from the tree in Murbad area and alerted police, they said, adding the reason behind the extreme step was yet to be ascertained

Class 10 student ends life in Thane; cops launch probe

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Class 10 student ends life in Thane; cops launch probe
x
00:00

The police on Monday said that a Class 10 student of an ashram school allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree near the institution in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.


Some passers-by on Saturday spotted the student hanging from the tree in Murbad area and alerted police, they said, adding the reason behind the extreme step was yet to be ascertained.


The deceased, whose age was not specified by police, hailed from Khairepada of Jawhar taluka in neighbouring Palghar district. He was a student of an aided tribal ashram school (residential school), reported PTI.


After receiving information, the police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem, Tokawde police station's inspector Dinkar Chakor said, reported PTI.

A case of accidental death has been registered as of now and a probe is on into the incident, he said.

Thane man ends life due to harassment over loan recovery; 1 held

A 38-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane district committed suicide after allegedly being harassed over repayment of a loan of Rs 1.8 lakh, following which police have arrested one person, an official said on Monday, reported PTI.

The police have registered a case against three persons in connection with the incident which took place last month.

The deceased, Amin Shaikh, had taken a loan of Rs 1.80 lakh from the accused, reported PTI.

Despite repaying the amount with additional interest, totalling Rs 3.30 lakh, the accused allegedly continued to harass and threaten him for more money, the official from Ganeshpuri police station said, reported PTI.

The man, who was in severe distress, ended his life by hanging himself at his house in the Ganeshpuri area on January 14.

Following the incident, the victim's body was sent for postmortem and a case of accidental death was initially registered.

During the probe, the police found a recorded message left by Shaikh on his mobile phone, in which he purportedly held three persons responsible for his extreme step, the official said, reported PTI.

Following the evidence, the police on Friday registered an FIR against the three persons under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.

The police arrested one of the accused on Saturday while the search was on for the other two persons, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane maharashtra mumbai mumbai news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK