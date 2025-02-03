Class 10 student ends life in Thane; cops launch probe

Some passers-by on Saturday spotted the student hanging from the tree in Murbad area and alerted police, they said, adding the reason behind the extreme step was yet to be ascertained

The police on Monday said that a Class 10 student of an ashram school allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree near the institution in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

Some passers-by on Saturday spotted the student hanging from the tree in Murbad area and alerted police, they said, adding the reason behind the extreme step was yet to be ascertained.

The deceased, whose age was not specified by police, hailed from Khairepada of Jawhar taluka in neighbouring Palghar district. He was a student of an aided tribal ashram school (residential school), reported PTI.

After receiving information, the police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem, Tokawde police station's inspector Dinkar Chakor said, reported PTI.

A case of accidental death has been registered as of now and a probe is on into the incident, he said.

Thane man ends life due to harassment over loan recovery; 1 held

A 38-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane district committed suicide after allegedly being harassed over repayment of a loan of Rs 1.8 lakh, following which police have arrested one person, an official said on Monday, reported PTI.

The police have registered a case against three persons in connection with the incident which took place last month.

The deceased, Amin Shaikh, had taken a loan of Rs 1.80 lakh from the accused, reported PTI.

Despite repaying the amount with additional interest, totalling Rs 3.30 lakh, the accused allegedly continued to harass and threaten him for more money, the official from Ganeshpuri police station said, reported PTI.

The man, who was in severe distress, ended his life by hanging himself at his house in the Ganeshpuri area on January 14.

Following the incident, the victim's body was sent for postmortem and a case of accidental death was initially registered.

During the probe, the police found a recorded message left by Shaikh on his mobile phone, in which he purportedly held three persons responsible for his extreme step, the official said, reported PTI.

Following the evidence, the police on Friday registered an FIR against the three persons under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.

The police arrested one of the accused on Saturday while the search was on for the other two persons, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)