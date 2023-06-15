Cyclone Biparjoy: Multiple trains cancelled by Western Railway as precautionary measure

Breaking News
Updated on: 15 June,2023 08:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Western Railway, in a release, said seven more trains have been cancelled, three short-terminated and four other services short-originated in view of safety of passengers and train operations as the cyclone Biparjoy approaches the Gujarat coast

Image used for representational purpose. File photo/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

On Wednesday, the Western Railway decided to cancel or short- terminate the operation of a few more trains as a precaution in view of the powerful cyclone 'Biparjoy' which is expected to make landfall in adjoining Gujarat on Thursday evening.


The Western Railway, in a release, said seven more trains have been cancelled, three short-terminated and four other services short-originated in view of safety of passengers and train operations as the cyclone approaches the Gujarat coast.


The release said so far 76 trains have been cancelled, 36 short-terminated and 31 short-originated.


In addition, various safety and security precautions are being taken by the WR for train passengers in areas under its jurisdiction, according to the release.
Affected passengers will get a refund of fares as per rules, it added.

Earlier, on Monday, Ashok Kumar Misra, the Western Railway General Manager, said, "We are continuously monitoring cyclone 'Biparjoy'. We have established a disaster control room at our headquarters and also deployed ADRMs at Bhuj, Gandhidam, Porbandar and Okha. Today, some trains have been cancelled due to increased wind speed in Porbandar. All trains going to coastal areas in Gujarat will be cancelled from tomorrow," the ANI had reported.

The Western Railway continues to be cautious and is actively revising train schedules to ensure safe travel. "In view of the latest weather forecast of cyclone Biparjoy affecting the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch in the state of Gujarat, various safety and security precautions are being taken by Western Railway for the likely affected areas under the jurisdiction of Western Railway, a statement issued earlier had said.

The Director of Information and Publication Railway Board, Shivaji Sutar on Monday said that sufficient manpower and machinery have been deployed with adequate preparation to deal with any emergency.

Speaking to ANI, Shivaji Sutar said, "Disaster Management room has been activated and field staff has been put on alert mode. Emergency control rooms have been opened in Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Ahmedabad and Gandhidham. Additional helpline numbers have also been activated".

"We have deployed sufficient manpower and machinery. Our teams have also been alerted. We have sufficient locomotives ready in case of any power failure, and we are also ready with preparation to evacuate people if a train gets stuck anywhere," he added.

(With inputs from news agencies)

