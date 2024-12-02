Breaking News
Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Mahaparinirvan Diwas
Drunk man calls Navi Mumbai Police, booked for hoax bomb blast threat
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan seeks 100 per cent VVPAT verification
FIR registered after false claims made on social media about EVM tampering: EC
CM to be decided by BJP; will have my support: Shinde
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Devendra Fadnavis promises new trains for Mumbai mega rail projects on track

Devendra Fadnavis promises new trains for Mumbai, mega rail projects on track

Updated on: 02 December,2024 07:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Former CM assures improved connectivity with R16,240 crore investment, including new terminals and corridors to ease congestion on existing rail network

Devendra Fadnavis promises new trains for Mumbai, mega rail projects on track

Twelve projects will expand the network with an additional 301.5 km of track, effectively doubling the existing services. File pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article
Devendra Fadnavis promises new trains for Mumbai, mega rail projects on track
x
00:00

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday assured that his party would keep its promise of adding 300 more local train services in Mumbai. In a social media post, he stated that the Railway Ministry was working diligently to decongest Mumbai's railway network.


“Three hundred new local trains for Mumbai are coming soon, along with a mega rail terminal at Vasai! The approval of three major railway projects will significantly contribute to a prosperous and developed Maharashtra. These projects include the Prayagraj-Manikpur third line, Bhusawal-Khandwa third and fourth lines, and the Manmad-Jalgaon fourth line,” Fadnavis wrote. He also mentioned that a new corridor connecting Mumbai to Purvanchal is part of a broader plan to enhance port connectivity.


Devendra Fadnavis
Devendra Fadnavis


For Mumbai, the focus on increasing the capacity of terminals at Parel, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Kalyan, and Panvel on the Central Railway, along with Mumbai Central and Bandra on the Western Railway, is expected to bring long-term benefits. “A new terminal at Jogeshwari and a mega rail terminal at Vasai are also planned. For the suburban railway system, 300 additional trains will soon be introduced. These projects aim to make travel more comfortable for lakhs of Mumbaikars while boosting connectivity, trade, and traffic flow in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR),” he added.

A senior railway official confirmed the plans, revealing that the government has sanctioned a Rs 16,240 crore initiative for the MMR. This includes 12 mega projects to expand the network with an additional 301.5 km of track, effectively doubling the existing services. “We are also constructing a Vasai bypass line, which has been sanctioned. Additionally, the 29.6 km Panvel-Karjat rail corridor is under development. The investment in Mumbai's railway infrastructure is substantial, and these projects are at various stages of construction, expected to be completed within the next few years,” the official said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

devendra fadnavis bharatiya janata party mumbai local train mumbai railways mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK