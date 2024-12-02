Former CM assures improved connectivity with R16,240 crore investment, including new terminals and corridors to ease congestion on existing rail network

Twelve projects will expand the network with an additional 301.5 km of track, effectively doubling the existing services. File pic/Satej Shinde

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday assured that his party would keep its promise of adding 300 more local train services in Mumbai. In a social media post, he stated that the Railway Ministry was working diligently to decongest Mumbai's railway network.

“Three hundred new local trains for Mumbai are coming soon, along with a mega rail terminal at Vasai! The approval of three major railway projects will significantly contribute to a prosperous and developed Maharashtra. These projects include the Prayagraj-Manikpur third line, Bhusawal-Khandwa third and fourth lines, and the Manmad-Jalgaon fourth line,” Fadnavis wrote. He also mentioned that a new corridor connecting Mumbai to Purvanchal is part of a broader plan to enhance port connectivity.



For Mumbai, the focus on increasing the capacity of terminals at Parel, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Kalyan, and Panvel on the Central Railway, along with Mumbai Central and Bandra on the Western Railway, is expected to bring long-term benefits. “A new terminal at Jogeshwari and a mega rail terminal at Vasai are also planned. For the suburban railway system, 300 additional trains will soon be introduced. These projects aim to make travel more comfortable for lakhs of Mumbaikars while boosting connectivity, trade, and traffic flow in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR),” he added.

A senior railway official confirmed the plans, revealing that the government has sanctioned a Rs 16,240 crore initiative for the MMR. This includes 12 mega projects to expand the network with an additional 301.5 km of track, effectively doubling the existing services. “We are also constructing a Vasai bypass line, which has been sanctioned. Additionally, the 29.6 km Panvel-Karjat rail corridor is under development. The investment in Mumbai's railway infrastructure is substantial, and these projects are at various stages of construction, expected to be completed within the next few years,” the official said.