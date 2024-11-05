Move follows the removal of DG Rashmi Shukla who has been placed on compulsory leave by the Election Commission

Sanjay Kumar Verma was previously holding charge as DG, legal and technical

Listen to this article ECI appoints Sanjay Kumar Verma as Maharashtra’s new DGP x 00:00

Following the unexpected removal of Maharashtra’s first woman Director General of Police (DGP), Rashmi Shukla, by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the latter has appointed 1990-batch IPS officer Sanjay Kumar Verma as the new DGP of the Maharashtra Police.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter to the state chief secretary, ECI Secretary S K Das stated, “I am directed to convey that the commission has considered the panel and approved the name of Shri Sanjay Kumar Verma, IPS (MH:1990), for posting as DGP Maharashtra.”

However, it remains unclear whether Verma’s appointment is only for the duration of the elections in Maharashtra or if he will continue in the role afterward. Sources indicate that the final decision will rest with the new government, which will determine whether to reinstate Shukla or allow Verma to continue. Shukla has been placed on compulsory leave by the ECI.

Verma, a 1990-batch IPS officer from Uttar Pradesh, holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was serving as the DGP of Legal and Technical for the state police before this appointment. Verma has also held the position of Inspector General (IG) of the Kolhapur range and served as Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) during Devendra Fadnavis’s tenure as chief minister, holding that post for four years.

Shukla’s removal followed complaints from opposition leaders led by Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, who accused her of being biased toward the ruling Mahayuti alliance and acting as a BJP campaigner. Verma who took charge on Tuesday evening said, “First of all, I would like to thank the Election Commission for entrusting me with such a significant responsibility. Conducting free and fair elections is our duty, and we will ensure everything is done impartially. The police must also act with complete neutrality so that no one has any reason to raise questions.”

1990

IPS batch Sanjay Verma was part of

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever