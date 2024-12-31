Local businesses that depend on year-end tourist flow feel the pinch

Seating on the ferries has been restricted to the lower decks.

Elephanta boat tragedy effect? New Year crowd to heritage island is down this year

Two weeks after a boat accident claimed 15 lives en route to Elephanta Island, the usually bustling Gateway of India has seen a noticeable dip in year-end tourist numbers. While the iconic waterfront spot is still drawing visitors from across the country, local vendors and ferry operators report a 20-30 per cent decline in footfall compared to this time last year.

Lingering shadow of tragedy



A port authority officer keeps a watch at a jetty at the Gateway of India

On December 18, an Indian Navy craft rammed into a ferry named Neel Kamal, resulting in the death of 15 people. Since the tragedy, there has been a marked drop in travellers boarding ferries to Elephanta Island, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of Mumbai’s most popular attractions. Many believe that the incident has dampened the enthusiasm of local tourists, even though authorities have stepped up safety measures. “Port authority personnel are rigorously inspecting ferries heading to Mandwa, Alibaug, and Elephanta,” said one ticket seller at the Gateway of India. “They’re ensuring strict compliance with safety protocols. It’s a good thing, but the tourist numbers are still lower than usual.”

Decline in business

Local businesses dependent on tourist inflow have felt the pinch. “This may look crowded, but it’s not the crowd we usually see on December 31,” said Shaikh Gaus Adil, who has been selling tickets to Elephanta Island for several years. “We’ve been discussing it among ourselves, and we estimate at least a 25-30 per cent drop in tourists,” he said.



Boat crew members ensuring everyone aboard is wearing a life jacket. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Others echoed the sentiment. “It’s crowded but not like previous years. I’d say it’s only about 65-70 per cent of the usual crowd,” said Virendra Gharat, a shopkeeper on Elephanta Island. “Normally on December 31 and January 1, I get so busy I have to ask my cousin for help. This time, I managed the shop alone. The ferry accident seems to be haunting us all.”

Locals concerned, but hopeful

Local resident at Gharapuri, Parvati Mhatre, who runs a small eatery en route to the caves, believes the decline is mainly among local tourists. “Foreign tourists are still coming, but there’s a drop in local visitors. They might be more aware of what happened two weeks ago. But it was just an accident; that can happen anywhere on roads too.”

Meanwhile, ferry operator and secretary of the Mumbai Jal Vahatuk and Audyogik Sahakari Sanstha, Sharafat Mukadam points out other reasons for the dip. “Yes, the December 18 accident caused a decline, but people are also taking alternative routes because of improved roads and the Atal Setu. Some prefer going by train via Uran. However, the ferry will always be a popular choice. I am sure people will come back.”

Despite the setback, many locals remain optimistic. “Mumbai’s spirit is hard to dampen,” said one ferry operator. “Accidents happen, but people love this place. We hope the crowd will be back to normal very soon.”

Tourist Speak

Mandar Phatarpekar, who was travelling on the ferry M L Rehber with 11 family members, said, “Every year, our family takes a year-end trip to Elephanta Caves, especially to visit the Shiva temple. It’s a long-standing tradition and very convenient since it’s so close to Mumbai. The kids love it, so we never skip it.” Another tourist added, “Road trips aren’t as fun. Ferry rides are more exciting for me. That’s why I decided to bring my wife to Elephanta by ferry. We know about the recent accident, but they’re providing life jackets now. Accidents can happen anywhere.”

Increased scrutiny

Personnel assigned by the port authorities have been checking every ferry that leaves the jetty to ensure there were enough life jackets on board and also that every passenger and crew member was wearing the jackets before the ferry leaves the jetty. “We have been stationed here since December 19, checking the ferries for safety protocols and compliance. We haven’t found anyone flouting the safety norms, and the ferry operators too are cooperating,” said one of the officers stationed at Apollo Bunder.