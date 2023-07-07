MMRDA has ensured that transportation, building activities of precast elements in network are done at night to minimise disruption to public traffic

Representative Image

Listen to this article Here’s how Mumbai’s Metro is coming along x 00:00

What’s the status of Mumbai’s upcoming Metro rail network? Here’s a look at the progress of all six Metro lines under works. The six lines under construction in the city and suburbs include Yellow Line 2B between DN Nagar and Mandale; an extension of the existing 2A line; Green Line 4 from Wadala to Thane (Kasarvadavali) and from there to Gaimukh as Line 4A; Orange Line 5 from Thane to Bhiwandi; Pink Line 6 from Swami Samartha Nagar (Lokhandwala) to Vikhroli; and an extension of the existing Red Line 9 from Dahisar to Mira Bhayander.

“About 4,929 pillars are required for these elevated lines and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has so far achieved a milestone of completing 3,603 pillars. Developing a Metro system in a city like Mumbai, with its heavy crowds and numerous uncertainties, is a challenging task. However, the MMRDA’s team is carrying out most of the Metro construction work during the night to minimise disturbance to traffic and ensure safety,” a senior MMRDA official said. The metropolitan commissioner earlier told mid-day all the Metros will take about three years to be functional.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During construction, the main focus is on the casting and installing of heavy-weight precast elements, such as pier caps, u-girders, and I-girders. These precast elements are produced at different casting yards, transported to the location, and erected using cranes with capacities ranging from 350 MT to 500 MT. The transportation and building activities of these precast elements are carried out at night to minimize disruption to public traffic and ensure safety,” he explained.

“Once the entire Metro network is completed, it is expected to bring about a drastic change in the travel patterns of Mumbai, benefiting daily commuters and tourists alike. The comprehensive metro system will cater to the diverse transportation needs of the city, significantly improving commuting experiences,” he added.

“MMRDA is prioritising the completion of all Mumbai Metro corridors as quickly as possible. The recently inaugurated Metro corridors of Lines 2A and 7 are providing relief to lakhs of commuters and contributing to reduced highway traffic and pollution. The MMRDA is currently in the process of appointing a consultant to obtain various permissions for Metro Line 10 between Gaimukh and Shivaji Chowk (Mira Road). Additionally, a general consultant has been appointed, and the tendering process for the civil works is underway for Metro Line 12 (Kalyan Taloja),” said Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA.