Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif conducts a meeting regarding the spread of the HMPV virus. Pic/X/@mrhasanmushrif

Listen to this article HMPV scare: State is on alert but no need to fear, says govt x 00:00

Maharashtra’s Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif and Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar have placed all medical colleges and state-run hospitals on alert regarding the spread of the HMPV virus. They have assured the public that there was no cause for alarm as the infection was treatable.

The ministers reviewed the situation after the state cabinet expressed concern over the virus, which has affected five people in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat. One of the patients has been successfully treated and discharged, Mushrif said in a statement on Tuesday. Meanwhile, two suspected cases have been identified in Nagpur. Their blood samples have been sent to Pune for further testing.

Addressing a press conference later in the day, Mushrif said that while the infection is not severe, children, the elderly, and those with serious illnesses need to exercise caution. The state government will soon issue a standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent and treat the infection. “There is no need to panic. We will control it,” Mushrif said, adding that hospitals attached to medical colleges have been instructed to prepare isolation wards and stock essential medicines and oxygen. Leaves of medical officers and staff may be cancelled to manage any potential patient load in the future.

The health department has urged the public to take precautions, such as covering their mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, washing hands frequently, and using sanitiser. People experiencing fever, cough, or sneezing are advised to consult a doctor immediately.

Abitkar emphasised that the state is strictly adhering to the Centre’s guidelines to prevent the infection. “The virus has been here for a long time, and we know how to treat it. Yet, we need to be careful,” he said, adding that the infection does not pose a serious threat to lives. Abitkar also clarified that the use of masks and quarantine measures is not required at this stage. “The biggest concern is fear,” he said.