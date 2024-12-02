Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Horoscope today, December 3: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Reverting to a refused job offer has put you in an awkward position. Luckily this was through a friend, so you can initiate contact again.

Cosmic tip: Keep flame of hope burning eternally.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A fairly busy day commences as there are several meetings to attend to in different parts of the town.

Cosmic tip: Be careful while driving. Keep concentration sharp, following all traffic safety rules.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Today supports social networking and making new contacts. A karmic cycle for travel overseas begins. A good day for an important talk with the boss.

Cosmic tip: Do double check documents and paperwork.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Interviews or negotiations move ahead very rapidly. Being involved in the family business can be quite frustrating at times, especially when ideas are rejected.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from arguments with the older generation.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A busy phase at work has you clocking in early and working till quite late. A new contact calls.

Cosmic tip: Eat health supporting food and get enough sleep to keep energy levels high.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Creative projects are in the final stages of completion, and this is important since a deadline approaches. A relative phones to share some good news. You are overjoyed.

Cosmic tip: Maintain an attitude of gratitude.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Travel within the country increases for work as well as leisure. Plan carefully for the meeting tomorrow.

Cosmic tip: Be careful with personal possessions and cash while travelling, particularly if headed out of town.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

With so much work to take care of, planning the schedule carefully helps make the most of the day. Retain focus.

Cosmic tip: Ask yourself if you are genuinely keen to meet school friends.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

An e-mail brings very interesting news or comments. This is a positive karmic cycle to resolve legal matters. Take care of health.

Cosmic tip: Patiently complete the task in hand. Have a single minded focus.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A positive karmic cycle begins for those who are self-employed. Take time off to think carefully about a relationship. Discuss the issue.

Cosmic tip: Trust instincts if you feel someone is not being completely truthful.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Consciously avoid complicating your equation with colleagues or friends. Stay away from office politics; if you can’t, then choose sides wisely. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Keep karmic progress steady and on track.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Those who free-lance enter a karmic cycle of work coming in regularly. Don’t react impulsively without verifying facts.

Cosmic tip: Have a heart-to-heart talk with your spouse/ partner to resolve an issue amicably.