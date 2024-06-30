Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Horoscope today, July 1: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 1.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Setting long-term plans for professional life must be reachable, but also practical. Being possessive and to a certain extent, unreasonable back-fires badly.

Cosmic tip: Remember, having patience brings results.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Moving away from a hesitant mood allows making the first effort to get in touch with someone new you’ve met.

Cosmic tip: Complete property matters that have been neglected due to various reasons.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Insisting on buying something very expensive may cause a major difference of opinion with your spouse/partner.

Cosmic tip: Have a safe approach to some aspects of life that cause strife.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A sequence of events lead you to some strange and unexplained scenarios. Keep wits about you.

Cosmic tip: Remember the good times, knowing they will return again as life is a never-ending karmic cycle.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

True, you have to silence your ego, but it’s worth it finally. Do maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Do your very best to sustain and nurture this relationship going through periods of upheaval.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Just dealing with expenses as they appear is a wiser mindset, since they can’t be put off. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Listen to intuition if unsure about the next course of action.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

It’s normal to feel a little taken for granted since you are always there for family. What makes it better is their appreciation.

Cosmic tip: Do upgrade technological skills even though already good at this.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

There’s everything to gain by giving up a habit you’ve been trying to for so many years. Older Scorpios must take care of their bone health.

Cosmic tip: Make the most of this time together.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Every problem has a solution, but you may not see it if bogged down by negative thoughts. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Remember, worrying never helped anyone. Have faith that all will be well.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Making time to have a meeting with a client even though you are so busy is fraught with irritations and angry retorts you should silence.

Cosmic tip: Be conscious of the impression you create.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

It’s great when schedules evolve as planned and all meetings are held on time. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Avoid discussing personal matters at work except in vague terms that don’t reveal anything.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Keep within the client’s budget, avoid travel, having video calls instead. Avoid discussing financial details with friends and extended family.

Cosmic tip: Make a tricky decision with full faith.



