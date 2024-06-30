Horoscope today, July 1: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 July,2024 12:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 1.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Setting long-term plans for professional life must be reachable, but also practical. Being possessive and to a certain extent, unreasonable back-fires badly.
Cosmic tip: Remember, having patience brings results.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Moving away from a hesitant mood allows making the first effort to get in touch with someone new you’ve met.
Cosmic tip: Complete property matters that have been neglected due to various reasons.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Insisting on buying something very expensive may cause a major difference of opinion with your spouse/partner.
Cosmic tip: Have a safe approach to some aspects of life that cause strife.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
A sequence of events lead you to some strange and unexplained scenarios. Keep wits about you.
Cosmic tip: Remember the good times, knowing they will return again as life is a never-ending karmic cycle.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
True, you have to silence your ego, but it’s worth it finally. Do maintain a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Do your very best to sustain and nurture this relationship going through periods of upheaval.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Just dealing with expenses as they appear is a wiser mindset, since they can’t be put off. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Listen to intuition if unsure about the next course of action.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
It’s normal to feel a little taken for granted since you are always there for family. What makes it better is their appreciation.
Cosmic tip: Do upgrade technological skills even though already good at this.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
There’s everything to gain by giving up a habit you’ve been trying to for so many years. Older Scorpios must take care of their bone health.
Cosmic tip: Make the most of this time together.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Every problem has a solution, but you may not see it if bogged down by negative thoughts. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Remember, worrying never helped anyone. Have faith that all will be well.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Making time to have a meeting with a client even though you are so busy is fraught with irritations and angry retorts you should silence.
Cosmic tip: Be conscious of the impression you create.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
It’s great when schedules evolve as planned and all meetings are held on time. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Avoid discussing personal matters at work except in vague terms that don’t reveal anything.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Keep within the client’s budget, avoid travel, having video calls instead. Avoid discussing financial details with friends and extended family.
Cosmic tip: Make a tricky decision with full faith.

